Say high to your buds this 4/20 in the mid-Willamette Valley

Spring has sprung, and it seems like a lot of things are getting high — the pollen count, COVID-19 cases and mid-Willamette Valley locals.

It’s April 20, and that means the air is going to smell awfully skunky today. Every year on “4/20,” people rejoice by lighting one up with their friends, especially at 4:20 p.m. to ring in the celebration.

But why 4/20? Some say that was the police code for when teenagers were caught smoking marijuana. Others attribute it to five California teenagers who would smoke the stuff at 4:20 p.m. after practice.

Whatever the real origin story is, 4/20 has become a stoner jubilee — red eyes, full bowls, can’t lose.

“Four-twenty is like marijuana businesses’ Christmas,” said Christina Jancila, owner of the Corvallis dispensary and pizzeria Marie Jane’s Cannabis Connection.

Reefer madness in the mid-valley

When the pandemic first hit, Jancila said, her sales went through the roof. People were stuck at home, stressed and needing something to take their minds off things.

But while her flower was selling out fast, COVID-19 unfortunately put a damper on her annual 4/20 celebration for two years in a row, which normally includes free tattoos at a shop next door, balloons, pizza, swag and unbeatable marijuana deals.

Jancila brags of having the best deals in town, selling one ounce for $24 and two for $40.

She opened her shop in 2017, and knows the environment better than the corporate stores, she said, so competition isn’t an issue for her. And while college students make up a large segment of the population in Corvallis, the success of the dispensary depends on those who live here year-round.

“Locals are the bread and butter of the business,” Jancila said.

Marie Jane’s 4/20 celebration is back in full swing this year, with prerolls for $1, 1/8ths for $4.20 and free tattoos by 99 Tattoo Studio.

Jancila is not the only one who pulls out all the stops on 4/20, however.

Daniel Lareau, who opened The Green Room with his father as a medical dispensary in 2014, offers 20% off all flower not only on 4/20, but throughout April.

“Going to a dispensary on 4/20 is like grabbing a beer on St. Patrick’s Day,” Lareau said. “I’m always surprised at how many people show up.”

The Green Room, located at 2521 NW Ninth St. in Corvallis, has since expanded to two more stores in town, Green Room South at 1665 SW Third St., and Green Room Campus at 111 NW 16th St.

While it’s true that Corvallis is one of the most weed-friendly spots in the mid-valley, with 17 recreational dispensaries for a population less than 60,000, the marijuana industry is booming in Linn County as well, with 22 retail spots spread across five towns.

Bruce Baby is a self-proclaimed “world famous budtender” at the first ever dispensary in Lebanon, Modern Forest. He’s been with the shop since it opened in 2017 and has helped cultivate the family vibe the store is known for.

“We’re pretty hoppin,” he said, showing off the nearly 100 strains of weed the store will sell on 4/20.

Baby has watched the clientele transition from mainly older folks who buy weed for pain to people of all ages and backgrounds. He said around 150 people visit the store every day, which says a lot for the town of around 17,000.

Oregon is one of the few states that allows people to grow cannabis in limited quantities, so Modern Forest sells small plants for customers to add to their home grows. One wall of the store is proudly lined with photographs of customers who created their own weed wonderland, thanks to the start the dispensary gave them.

“I think there’s a lot of education going on and a lot more people are willing to try it,” Baby said. “People are realizing that it’s not as wild as they made it out to be.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

