The city of Corvallis is looking to reclaim Central Park.
The 3.75-acre downtown park remains green and lush and audiences still fill the area around the gazebo for summer community band concerts.
But there have been challenges in recent years with drug use, smoking, trash and illegal camping. The Corvallis Police Department has implemented “tactical action plans” in 2015 and 2017 in which they focused on reducing crime in Central Park and the surrounding neighborhood.
The CPD also has worked with the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department on implementing crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED) in the park. CPTED emphasizes limiting brush height and other landscaping and design approaches that make the activities of park users more visible.
Jackie Rochefort, the longtime planner for Parks and Rec, recalls taking her infant daughter to the park virtually every day when she was working on her master’s thesis.
“There was no homeless camping then,” she said. “We used to come to the band concerts all the time. It needs to be a safe place for families and children and be a safe play environment. We wants to bring Central Park back to the way I remember it.”
Armed with approximately $550,000 in state grant money Parks and Rec is planning a pair of projects in the park for this summer and fall. First, the playground will be updated and expanded, with key additions being a three-foot-high fence and a new rubber surface that will make it more available to all users.
Parks and Rec also plans to remodel or replace the gazebo. The key issue there is the roof, which allows folks to sleep in the structure. A removable roof is a likely alternative, Rochefort said, but the design has not been finalized.
Rochefort hosted a 90-minute meeting Thursday at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room to brief community members on the project. Approximately 20 people — parents, children, community leaders, long-time residents, property owners and those with special needs — participated in the free-wheeling discussion.
“I’m thrilled to see that inclusion is a major theme,” said Josh Goss, a wheelchair user whose son has cerebral palsy. “The first battleground for inclusion is the playground. If you can’t do an activity that leaves you odd man out. You need to maximize the number of activities that everyone can do.”
Goss also said that the rubber surface would allow him to be involved with his kids in the playground to a much greater extent than sand or wood chip surfaces.
Participants, including the kids, offered a wide range of suggestions, including play structure ideas, ways to design the fence, lighting possibilities and adding signs that would make it clear which activities in the park are prohibited.
Officer Trevor Anderson of the CPD’s community livability patrol was on hand, with Rochefort calling on him to offer the CPTED perspective on some of the suggestions.
Anderson shook his head to the idea of a playhouse because someone could sleep in it. But a parent noted that a playhouse doesn’t have to have walls and that you can design a structure that lets kids imagine them.
Also on hand were former Ward 2 Councilor Roen Hogg, a longtime Central Park booster, as well as Central Park Neighborhood Association President Courtney Cloyd and area businessman and property owner Stan Nudelman.
Nudelman was a strong backer of providing signs or a list of prohibited activities that he hoped to provide to his tenants.
“This is going to bring life to the park and make it like it used to be,” Rochefort said. “That is my hope.”
Rochefort said she will host another meeting once designs are further along and said that the city hopes to start work on the playground in July. Fencing will go up either before or after the Sept. 28-29 Fall Festival, with the gazebo project planned for after the festival.