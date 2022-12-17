Santa leads veterans mission to spread holiday cheer

Cars parked bumper to bumper, lining up around a wide parking lot Saturday, Dec. 17, near Albany’s shopping mall for the promise of free toys and to catch a glimpse at the Clauses, Mrs. and Santa.

Santa scratched his chin, fixed his eyes on the horizon and leaned forward in his chair while he pondered all the toys he’s given away with the American Legion.

“I’ve been doing this now, s---, six years?” he said.

Albany’s Legion post, No. 10, looks forward to its toy drive every December. Charities and mid-Willamette Valley do-gooders contribute money, and the sometimes-rough veterans of the Legion go shopping.

The Albany Legion post raised nearly $7,000, according to organization leadership. They spent that on books, toys, dolls, fishing rods, a fleet of child-sized bicycles and other gifts.

The post gave away much of the same to more than 1,200 children in 2021, according to Karen Force, the post’s executive secretary. Force, dressed in the white-trimmed scarlet faux fur of Mrs. Claus, and other volunteers believed they were on track to beat that number in 2022.

Toni Taylor, of Albany, waited while her granddaughter Alayah Cantrell, 7, sat with the Clauses for a photo.

“We’re out here so she can experience all this,” Taylor said.

The girl comes from a household where income is hard-earned and sometimes doesn’t go far enough to cover toys, she said.

“I got a stocking,” Alayah said. “Well — I don’t have a stocking yet at home.”

Taylor said she and the girl will find one.

Alayah, like other children, had advanced with the line of cars, gathering a bundle from the volunteers who typically handed out, depending on the age of the child, one or two plush animals, an action figure, figurine or equivalent toy, as well as books.

Force said the event is open to all.

“Any child,” Force said. “It doesn’t matter.”

Harley Lemke directed cars to stop near the end of the line, within sight of Santa. He said he volunteered for the toy drive after joining the legion at its Albany and Stayton posts through a subsidiary organization, the male-only Sons of The American Legion.

“There are plenty of people who need toys for Christmas,” Lemke said.

David Solomon, the man behind the Santa beard and the Albany post’s commander, said he started the event in 2016 to see children smile.

Dale Brown echoed Solomon’s sentiment. Brown is the post’s second vice commander and is not related to the Dale Brown who writes mass-market military science fiction books.

Even after donations dwindled at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and demand for free toys caused the post to seek successively larger venues, Albany’s veterans didn’t shut down the toy drive and giveaway.

“Not an option,” Brown said. “Kids need this.”