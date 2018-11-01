The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 55-year-old Salem man Wednesday for allegedly planning to meet someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex in Corvallis after meeting her online.
Buddy Lee Goodell was actually talking to a deputy unknowingly, a Sheriff’s Office representative said.
Jaimi Glass, a criminal intelligence analyst with the Sheriff’s Office, said Goodell made plans to meet what he thought was the girl near the Jackson Frazier Wetlands, and he was arrested there shortly after 1 p.m.
Goodell was charged with first degree online sexual corruption of a child and luring a minor. He was released on bail of $100,000 later that day.