Safety upgrades are coming to Periwinkle Path, Queen Avenue in Albany

The Albany City Council unanimously approved a $338,000 contract for traffic upgrades to the Periwinkle Path and nearby areas on Queen Avenue, a project designed in large part to make things safer for children walking and biking to school.

The vote took place during the council’s Wednesday, May 25 meeting.

The Periwinkle Path will be extended to the east, crossing Queen Avenue and tying into Geary Street.

The 13-foot wide pathway would be extended only about 300 feet, but this is seen as a critical project.

“We’re just trying to provide that connectivity,” city engineer Staci Belcastro said in an interview on Thursday.

The project also will include flashing beacons at crossings for Queen Avenue at Thurston and Main streets.

About $240,000 of the project cost will be funded through an Oregon Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School grant.

The contract was awarded to the low bidder, Pacific Excavation of Eugene.

Councilor Marilyn Smith was enthusiastically supportive of the project during Wednesday's council meeting.

“Having been hit by a car on this section of Queen some years ago, I’m thrilled this is being done,” she said.

In a brief interview after the council meeting, Smith said she was riding her bike when she was rear-ended by a vehicle in May 1995, and ended up spending three days in the hospital.

