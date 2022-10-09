Safety (and water hoses) were on tap at Corvallis Fire open house & safety fair

The Corvallis Fire Department opened its doors on Saturday, Oct. 8, welcoming the community to check out its equipment and learn fire safety tips.

The downtown fire station at 400 NW Harrison Blvd. was the site of tours, where visitors could participate in realistic firefighter activities, watch cooking fire demonstrations, interact with other community safety organizations, and meet members of the Corvallis Fire Department.

This year’s fire safety theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”

For those of you who couldn’t attend, the Corvallis Fire Department wants to share these key home fire escape planning tips:

Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.