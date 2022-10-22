Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core

Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country.

Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015.

To the right of the long-time city homeless advocate, a sheet-like sign described the way the left-leaning community action group had struggled against the fundamentalist hardening of rural Oregon in the 1990s.

“In the big picture, we’re really more alike than different,” said Hass-Holcombe, volunteer board president at the Corvallis Daytime Drop-In Center.

She said staff recognized the plight at the heart of the Rural Organizing Project’s work — that once stripped of political polarization, rural Oregon problems like addiction, homelessness and poverty are everybody problems.

Corvallis’ is one of not-in-my-backyardism, she said.

The Drop-In Center is hosting a traveling Rural Organizing Project exhibit of documentary-like exposition. It’s a sort of "greatest hits" of times and places where rural Oregonians ostensibly put aside politics for common causes, and it’ll be displayed at Westminster House from Oct. 24 to Nov. 5.

But Hass-Holcombe is hoping the project serves as an entry point for exactly the kind of “cross-kitchen-table” dialogue she said other cities in Oregon have used to solve problems.

Hass-Halcombe’s homeless resources hub is going to grow someday, she said, and she wants to hear the complaints now.

“As we try to figure out how to have a bigger presence somewhere, there are going to be NIMBY voices,” she said.

Keep them out

The resource ecosystem can be disjointed.

Some people who visit the resource hub find the access to paperwork, phones, staffers who can help them to receive subsidized housing — if there was any, Hass-Holcombe said.

“People who get HUD vouchers should be able to use those vouchers,” she said.

Corvallis’ unhoused population finds there are too few beds available for immediate shelter, and even fewer transitional homes available — among some of the housing that qualifies for U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department grants.

Drop-In Center staff estimate there are 600 or more people without permanent homes in Corvallis. Beds for people who need immediate or transitional housing total as few as 122.

That’s bunks at men- and women-specific shelters, tiny house-like microshelters and apartments for one or two people who are following social programs off of Corvallis’ streets.

Hass-Holcombe said she wants to see more efforts to not just store unhoused people but connect people with counseling.

She pointed and likened the process to the nearby Willamette River.

"You don't want to just pull them out," Hass-Holcombe said. "You want to keep them from falling in."

Rick Kleinosky worked at the hub for more than a decade, where he managed a program for handing out basic supplies like batteries, flashlights, sweatshirts and toiletries.

An accident landed Kleinosky in outreach work. The Corvallis man said he lived on the city’s streets before 2008, unable to function with an addiction to alcohol.

“After my morning beer, I slipped on the grass over here by the skate park and shattered my shoulder,” he said.

Kleinosky said Hass-Holcombe and a forerunner of the Drop-In Center helped him end up, after a year-plus-long process, in subsidized housing.

First there was detoxing in a hospital, attending an Alcoholics Anonymous group, signing up for medical disability payments.

“I learned how to take responsibility for myself,” Kleinosky said.

He said he wants the same chance he had to end up with a job and housing for others.

But first, Corvallis needs to have those talks — faster, more inclusively.

Hass-Holcombe and Kleinosky described the resistance they said meets any proposed service for unhoused people.

Kleinosky said Corvallis has too few shelters where people can escape from cold weather.

“I don’t know when the first one opened, but people don’t want it in their neighborhood,” Kleinosky said.

The center was, itself, unhoused for a time in summer 2019.

Downtown property owners pushed back against a proposed all-in-one stop for food, shelter and casework.

That was the end of a nearly decade-long Benton County effort to track and create housing opportunities.

Neighbors said they didn’t want the Corvallis Daytime Drop-In Center, Stone Soup and a cold-weather shelter in a building on Southwest Second Street, and the program imploded.

Hass-Holcombe said she often hears about safety. The city’s housed residents sometimes fall back on the word, wondering whether emergency shelters and transitional housing will lead to violent crime.

She said the safety of the unhoused residents goes overlooked, where people are significantly more likely to be robbed or injured when they live on the streets.

“They’re part of the community, too,” Hass-Holcombe said.

“The methodology is here,” Kleinosky said. “Now we just need the support of the community.”

Hass-Holcombe said she hopes the concerns raised in the “kitchen table” process gets Corvallis looking past its divisions.

“This is a seed. We’ll water it; we’ll nurture it; we’ll see how it grows,” she said.