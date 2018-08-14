The Crystal Lake Sports Fields in South Corvallis looked like a Gypsy caravan on Tuesday morning, with red, green and blue tents dotting the soccer pitches and baseball diamonds.
The effect didn’t last long, as the sleepy occupants roused themselves and began breaking down their temporary shelters in preparation for another day of travel.
It happens every August, when Paddle Oregon comes to town. Participants stayed overnight at Bryant Park in Albany, resuming their journey Wednesday morning.
Organized by Willamette Riverkeeper, a nonprofit environmental group based in Portland, the annual event takes participants on a guided five-day float trip down Oregon’s most famous but arguably most underappreciated river.
As they explore the Willamette by kayak and canoe, paddlers learn about the fish and wildlife that call the river home as well as the environmental challenges that confront them. Expert guides keep novices safe on the water, entertainers perform at each night’s stopping place and a support crew provides catered meals and transports tents, clothing and personal items by truck from one campsite to the next.
This year’s journey began on Monday at McCartney Park just north of Harrisburg and will finish on Friday at San Salvador Park near St. Paul, 99 river miles downstream.
The flotilla of canoes and kayaks arrived at the Crystal Lake Boat Ramp on Monday evening after 24 miles of paddling.
“It was a long day,” Willamette River Executive Director Travis Williams said Tuesday morning as people packed up their tents and got ready for the 12-mile float to Albany’s Bryant Park, the second night’s stop. “Today we’re able to take it easy and not go too fast.”
Other overnight destinations this year are a farm near Independence and a winery in Wheatland.
Tuesday’s agenda included a discussion of invasive species in the Willamette, a talk on dragonflies and damselflies by an entomologist and a visit to a native mussel bed near downtown Corvallis.
Williams said there were about 150 participants in Paddle Oregon this year, not counting the river guides and support team members. That’s down from last year, when a record 200 paying customers signed up, lured by the chance to view the total solar eclipse from a Willamette River beach.
As always, most of the paddlers are from Oregon, Washington or California. But there are also about a half-dozen Midwesterners in this year’s contingent, Williams said, the result of the Riverkeeper’s presence at a Wisconsin paddlesports expo called Canoecopia last March.
One of them is Chicago resident Mark Chappel, who said Paddle Oregon offered just the kind of vacation he was looking for.
“I love the Pacific Northwest, and I was looking for some sort of paddle trip,” he said.
So far, he added, the Willamette has not disappointed.
“The river’s beautiful, the weather’s been great and the trip itself is really well-organized,” he said. “And the people are super-nice.”
Gretchen Koester and her husband, Dan Clark, were part of a group of four retirees from Roseburg who made the trip this year.
Clark said the Willamette was a real change of pace from their home waters on the Umpqua.
“It’s big and slow compared to what we’re used to seeing,” he said. “The bird life (on Monday) was extraordinary — lots of osprey.”
The lack of whitewater lends itself to a more social atmosphere, and Koester said the Paddle Oregon team seemed to have taken care of all the details.
“It’s nice that we don’t have to worry about this stuff — where we’re going, what we’re eating. These guys have it so well organized,” she said. “And of course you get to meet all kinds of nice people.”
Now in its 18th year, Paddle Oregon serves as a fundraiser for Willamette Riverkeeper, which gets whatever is left over from paid admissions after operating costs. (This year’s ticket price was $799 for adults.)
But equally important, Williams says, it’s a chance to expose people to the river and enlist their support for protecting it.
“It’s a unique trip,” he said, noting that Paddle Oregon has spawned imitators in Georgia and Florida. “We feel like we’ve created something that people look to and have tried to replicate.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.