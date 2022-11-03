Roadwork ahead: South Corvallis to get better lighting

During the coming months, the Oregon Department of Transportation will be adding lighting and flashing lights to new advanced warning signs for the mid-block crossing by Southeast Chapman Place.

The general area has been the location of at least two fatal accidents in recent years. A 32-year-old cyclist was killed in a vehicle-vs.-bicycle in 2019, and an 11-year-old was struck and killed while crossing the street in 2020. Both resulted in lawsuits against the city and ODOT.

The immediate work includes putting in the foundation for a new light pole and connecting power service, according to an ODOT news release. Then a new more efficient LED lightbulb will be installed. Also, flashing lights will be added to new advanced warning signs for the mid-block crossing, on southbound 99W.

Lane closures as needed may occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday. ODOT said to expect construction noise and activity over the next several months.

ODOT is making changes in the corridor aimed at improved safety and mobility, according to its news release. That includes improved striping, new streetlights, and flashing beacons on advanced warning signs.

You can find more detailed information about the improvements on the project webpage.