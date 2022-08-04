Road project to impact traffic between Albany and Lyons

Travelers should expect traffic delays on Highway 226 between Albany and Lyons starting Monday, Aug. 8 due to a chip seal project.

According to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the pavement preservation project will take place between mileposts 0.5 and 9.5 from Monday through Thursday, Aug. 18.

Flaggers and pilot cars will direct single lane traffic through the work zone from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. according to ODOT, and travelers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

The chip sealing will involve adding a layer of asphalt with sand and gravel to the top of the existing pavement. The news release said drivers should slow down and plan for extra travel time as well as expect some loose rocks for multiple days.

Bicyclists should be prepared to travel on rock chip covered sections behind a pilot car with no usable shoulder, according to ODOT. Pedestrians will be provided routes through or around the work zone.