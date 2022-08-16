Reusable takeout boxes launch in Corvallis, Philomath

A new program from the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition aims to help cut restaurant costs while reducing customer waste with reusable to-go containers.

Coalition staffer Jeanette Hardison will run what’s being called Benton To Go as part of the Coalition’s Saving Green program, focused on workplace sustainability, according to a news release.

“After two years of pandemic trash, people are hungry for less wasteful packaging options, and these local restaurants are offering their customers just such an opportunity,” Hardison said in the release.

The 8-by-8-inch containers are clear green boxes similar to Oregon State University’s clear orange reusable takeout boxes. Customers can buy into the program with a one-time $7 fee per container or voucher, the news release states, adding the containers are made locally at Atacama from BPA-free No. 5 food-grade plastic.

The following Corvallis eateries are participating in the pilot program: Ants on a Log Café, Common Fields, Murphy’s on the River, New Morning Bakery, Old World Deli, Pacifica Seafood Market, Squirrel’s Tavern and WiseCracks Café. The Woodsman in Philomath is also participating.

Once you have the container, you can take it to a participating restaurant for a meal, and after using it just rinse it out and return it to any of the locations mentioned above in exchange for another sanitized container or a voucher (around the size of a library card).

The program encourages people to promptly trade back in their containers for vouchers to keep them in circulation, according to the release.

“Programs like this are successful in other communities, and Corvallis is full of people who care, so it makes sense here,” Sally Starker said in the news release. Starker, co-owner of Ants on a Log Café, was credited with initiating the program in 2021.

Promotional materials and vouchers are available in both English and Spanish. More information is available on the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition’s website.