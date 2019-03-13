The second Corvallis Area Resource Event (CARE) runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
The event, coordinated by the Corvallis Police Department, is meant to be an offering of a wide variety of resources for those in need.
The event was formed, said CPD Sgt. Joel Goodwin, leader of the department’s community livability team, “based on feedback from homeless community members that it was difficult to track down the variety of resources offered.”
Goodwin added that “we recognized the importance of reaching all people in need, not just homeless, in and around Corvallis. We wanted to make sure the event could provide resources for working families, single parents, students ... or anyone who would use a helping hand.”
More than 30 on-site service providers will be on hand, Goodwin said, up about 10 from last year’s first rendition. The first 300 attendees will receive a free Jimmy Johns sandwich.
Key participants include Samaritan Health Services and the Benton County Health Department, which will be providing on-site screenings. A mobile dental clinic will be there as well as providers offering services for veterans and for those needing information on housing, food, education, pet assistance, jobs and others.
Representatives of the Department of Motor Vehicles will be there with limited funds available to help folks obtain an Oregon ID card.