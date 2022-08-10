Reser Stadium renovations to change OSU football fan experience

During midgame visits to the concession stand, Oregon State football fans always had to miss some of the action.

When the Reser Stadium construction project is completed and the new west side is in place, that will no longer be a problem, said Ryan Bucher, associate athletic director for facilities and event management at OSU.

“You’ll be able to be in line waiting to get food or drinks and be able to see the field while you’re waiting in line,” Bucher said. “You see it a lot in Major League Baseball, and I think we’re really one of the few that are going to have it at a football stadium.”

The project began with demolition of the west side of the stadium in January. After the debris was cleared, work began on the $161 million project to renovate the west side and better tie the entire stadium together. The stadium's east side was renovated before the 2005 season.

The new concourse and concession stands are a key part of the project. The 360-degree concourse, which will be called Beaver Street, will allow fans to access the entire stadium. No matter where they are seated, fans will be able to visit the new concession stands and enjoy the view of the game from a drink rail, which will run along the front edge of the concourse.

Oregon State football head coach Jonathan Smith has a front-row seat of the project from his office at Reser Stadium and had the opportunity to tour the construction zone about three weeks ago.

“There’s so much to like. I do like the idea of Beaver Street, 360 (degrees), you can get around the stadium and access it from all ends. I think that will continue to make the game day experience awesome,” Smith said.

The project is on schedule and is expected to be completed in late spring next year, well before the start of the 2023 football season. For the upcoming season, the only part of the project which will be an immediate upgrade for fans is the $5 million video board, which is under construction and should be ready for the season opener against Boise State on Sept. 3.

The new video board will be substantially larger than the old one, which was incorporated within an older scoreboard. The screen will be 15 feet taller than before, and the entire length of the screen will be used for video.

“It’s going to seem so much bigger,” Bucher said.

Because of the project, seating and parking for the upcoming season will both be reduced, although Bucher hopes the impact on parking will be minimal. The stadium will have a capacity of 26,407 this season. In 2021, Oregon State averaged just over 30,500 in attendance with a single-game high of 35,129 against Stanford.

When the project is complete, capacity will be just over 38,000, Bucher said. But that number is flexible. There are large open areas on the concourse that can be adapted as necessary.

“As we think about the rivalry game with Oregon and other big games, we want to be able to flex and add some more seats and get more people in the building,” Bucher said.

Construction will continue throughout the football season, pausing on Friday and Saturday when the team is at home. In a few weeks, fans will be able to see the project for themselves and then follow the progress throughout the season.

“I’m hoping that by the start of the season we’ll have a pretty full skeleton of what the stadium could look like, and then you’re going to see it getting closed as it goes on,” Bucher said. “Fans are going to be able to come in every week and see something new, hopefully.”

The project includes construction of a new campus wellness clinic, which will be located immediately south of the stadium. There will also be a new Student Welcome Center incorporated within the stadium on the west side. On game days, the welcome center will serve as the entrance for fans with VIP tickets for the game.

