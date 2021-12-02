Reser Stadium implosion/demolition planned for January

A portion of Oregon State University's Reser Stadium is set for demolition in January as part of a multimillion-dollar upgrade project, university officials announced Thursday, Dec. 2.

The implosion of the west side is scheduled for Jan. 7, according to a university news release.

“The decision to implode the westside stadium is all about safety,” Steve Clark, OSU vice president for university relations and marketing, said in a statement.

Here's how that will work: "As implosion occurs, a series of explosive-like popping sounds will take place over approximately two seconds. Following these popping sounds, the stadium structure will safely fall vertically to the parking lot level around the stadium,” Clark said in a news release.

This is different than the traditional demolition process, he said. The work will be done by a licensed contractor.

During December, construction crews will begin prepping the west side of the stadium for full demolition, including removal of some steel and concrete. Then, between 7 and 8 a.m. Jan. 7, explosive charges will be set to implode the stadium’s west side. Implosion activities will fully comply with city of Corvallis permits that demolition contractors have applied for, Clark said.

To ensure safety during the implosion, residential, commercial and campus structures within 500 feet of the stadium’s west side will be unoccupied during the event. Out of an abundance of caution, Clark said occupants of buildings within 1,000 feet of the stadium will be asked to remain indoors and away from exterior windows and patios.

Several nearby streets – Southwest 26th, Southwest 30th, Southwest Grove streets and Southwest Western Boulevard – will be closed to vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic for about 10 minutes before and after implosion activities, according to the university.

Information regarding a livestream event of the implosion will be shared in the weeks ahead.

The stadium project is expected to be completed before the start of the 2023 football season. The project includes construction of the new west side of the stadium, a welcome center for prospective new students and their families, and a wellness clinic for students, OSU employees and community members.

The stadium project is being funded through philanthropy led by the OSU Foundation, including a $50 million gift from an anonymous donor, premium seating and game day revenues, according to the news release. The welcome center will be funded by revenues from enrollment growth and the wellness center by various revenue sources.

