Republic Services holds household hazardous waste event

Republic Services will host a household hazardous waste event for Corvallis-area residents from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at its Corvallis location, 110 NE Walnut Blvd.
Participants are asked to enter from Belvue Street.
Acceptable items for disposal include paint and wood treatments; cleaners and degreasers; herbicides and insecticides; antifreeze and batteries; thinners and solvents; fluorescent light tubes; fertilizers and pesticides; and computers and other electronics (no appliances); and other hazardous products labeled flammable, toxic, poison, danger, warning and caution.
Business customers should call 1-800-547-2436 to schedule an appointment for pickup.
For further information, contact Tino Barreras, 541-754-0444, or email tbarreras@republicservices.com.