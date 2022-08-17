Registration open for Albany police community academy

Registration is open for the Albany Police Department’s upcoming community academy.

The community academy is designed to teach the public about police training and procedures. It allows community members to learn about the daily operations of their local law enforcement agency.

The eight-week-long program starts Sept. 20, and participants will meet every Tuesday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Academy activities will include virtual reality scenario training, meeting the agency's K-9s and observing them, using a Taser, learning about undercover detective work and even trying on goggles that imitate alcohol intoxication.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old and pass a criminal background check.

Anyone with questions can contact APD Community Engagement Officer Laura Hawkins at 541-917-7680. The registration form can be found online at https://bit.ly/3pr1ntP.