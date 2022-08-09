Reacting quickly: OSU hosts emergency response training

At Oregon State University, several emergency vehicles congregated outside Reser Stadium as first responders inflated tents, uncoiled fire hoses and unrolled a long, black tarp on the cement.

Amid the activity, an individual dusted in white powder stepped into a pop-up shower, also known as a decontamination corridor, to rinse off. Following his exit, firefighters and men in green hazmat suits carefully scrubbed him down to remove any trace of the material.

Finally, he donned a shirt that enthusiastically read, “I am naked!” to indicate that he would otherwise discard his clothes and change into a clean garment.

The process, called a rapid decontamination, was one of the drills that featured at OSU's full-scale emergency response training in Corvallis on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The event imitated real-world situations with hazardous materials to give first responders an opportunity to practice their procedures.

“We wanted to evaluate our capabilities and identify gaps in our systems where we may not have enough ambulances, hazmat or law enforcement at large gatherings,” Mark Berndt, training coordinator for the Region 5 Hazmat team, said. “This is a good representation of what we would do in real life.”

Hazardous materials, also known as hazmat, are substances that pose a risk to health or safety when transported. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, dangerous goods include explosives, various types of gas, toxic and flammable materials, among others.

The OSU Emergency Department, a division of the university's Public Safety Department, and Athletic Department hosted the training and invited multiple emergency crews from the community to participate. Along with Hazmat, the Civil Support Team and Albany, Corvallis and Lebanon fire departments were present at the event

Berndt said that Hazmat usually trains with the OSU Public Safety Department every other year but had to take a hiatus during the pandemic. This year’s training was the result of nearly a year’s worth of planning.

“As a team, we’re looking at life safety, incident stabilization and property conservation,” he said. “It’s all about getting people experience and exposure.”

Brandon Christensen, OSU emergency planner, helped organize the exercise with the goal of having “better coordination with OSU entities and community partners.”

“We don’t have an OSU fire department, so these are the types of responders that will be coming onto campus in a real-world event,” he said. “We want to make sure our tie to our community responders is solid.”

Dave Busby, emergency planning manager for the Corvallis Fire Department, said a contaminated individual is meant to decontaminate from the side of contact, undergoing a scrubbing at each point of three plastic pools to ensure cleanliness.

“This is a good chance for the Hazmat team to work together. They have the opportunity to walk through this complex process and learn from it,” he said. “It’s great to do this before we ever need to do this.”