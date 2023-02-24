Hundreds of dogs are competing at the Linn County Kennel Club Dog Show this weekend.
Kicked off on Friday, Feb. 24, the show wraps up today. Doors open at 8 a.m. at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road in Albany.
Competitions include conformation (how closely the entrant conforms to the breed's standards), agility, obedience, rally, canine good citizen and challenges for puppies. Today's activities include conformation and obedience, rally and beginner puppy competition for dogs 4 to 6 months old.