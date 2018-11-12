The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting an event on community energy issues at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Attendees will learn about alternatives to investor-owned utility energy supply systems such as Pacific Power. In the “community choice aggregation” module, the utility continues to deliver power, maintain the grid and provide billing and other services, but costs are lower because consumers have great control of their energy sources.
Speakers include Alan Hickenbottom, Oregon project manager for LEAN Energy, and Janice Thompson, an advocacy director with the Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board.