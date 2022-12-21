Preparing for this week’s winter weather in the mid-Willamette Valley

With cold temperatures and a potential ice storm on the way across the state, now is the time for community members to prep their homes.

The National Weather Service out of Portland is forecasting extremely cold temperatures for Thursday morning, Dec. 22 through Friday, Dec. 23.

"Temperatures will drop fast Wednesday night and stay cold through Friday morning," the service said in an advisory. "Thursday morning lows will likely be the coldest temperatures since 2014."

That means between 12 and 26 degrees in Corvallis and between 25 and 28 degrees in Albany.

"Power outages ad tree damage are possible due to the ice," the National Weather Service said in a winter storm watch alert. "Travel could be difficult. the hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning commute."

Pacific Power said residents should plan for possible power outages as a result of the winter weather. The agency itself is making its own preparations.

“We are always prepared to respond with crews at the ready to repair damage as fast as possible and reduce the amount of time any customer is without service,” Vice President of Operations Allen Berreth said in a news release. “We are staging personnel and equipment to respond to outages as they occur.”

The company’s meteorology team is monitoring forecasts and noted that the predictions are “much less severe” than the ice storm from February 2021, according to the news release.

In the event of a power outage, customers should first check their fuses and circuit breakers. If the outage is not caused by something inside the home, customers can report the outage to Pacific Power at 1-877-508-5088 or by texting OUT to 722797.

An emergency outage kit should include:

Flashlight

Battery-operated radio and clock

Extra batteries

Non-perishable foods

Manual can opener

Bottled water

Blankets

During an outage, community members should stay away from all downed power lines regardless of if they are sparking or not.

Staying warm

For community members looking to stay warm during the frigid temperatures, Linn and Benton counties have multiple locations that will operate as warming centers.

Benton County

Alsea

Alsea Community Library 19192 Alsea Highway 541-487-5061 Hours: Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m to 4:30 pm (closed for lunch from 12:30 p.m to 1 p.m.) Tuesday and Thursday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed for lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.)



Corvallis

Corvallis-Benton Community Library 645 NW Monroe Ave. 541-766-6793 Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays

Corvallis Community Center 2601 NW Tyler Ave. 541-766-6959 Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays 8 to 11 a.m. Saturdays

Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center 530 SW Fourth St. 455-233-5327 Hours: Walk-up Basic Needs: 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday Social Services by appointment: noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday

Corvallis Men’s Shelter (Unity Shelter) 211 SE Chapman Place 541-250-5113 Hours: 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. nightly

Osborn Aquatic Center 1940 NW Highland Ave. 541-766-7946 Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays



Monroe

Monroe Community Library 380 N. Fifth St. 541-847-5174 Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (closed for lunch from 1 to 1:30 p.m.) 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays (closed for lunch from 1 to 1:30 p.m.) 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays (closed for lunch from 1 to 1:30 p.m.) Noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays Sunday and Monday: closed



Philomath

Philomath Community Library 1050 Applegate St. 541-929-3016 Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays

Philomath Fire Department 1035 Main St. 541-360-0030 Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays Monday through Friday



Linn County

Albany

Albany Public Library 2450 14th Ave. SE 541-917-7580 Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays Sunday and Monday: closed

Carnegie Library 302 SW Ferry St. SW 541-917-7585 Hours: 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday Sunday through Tuesday: closed

CHANCE 231 SE Lyon St. 541-791-3411 Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

2nd Chance 1100 Jackson St. SE 541-967-8545 Hours: Open 24/7

Helping Hands 619 SE 9th Ave. SE 541-926-4036 Hours: Open 24/7



Lebanon

Lebanon Public Library 55 Academy St. 541-258-4926 Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday Noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday Sunday: closed

Lebanon Senior Center 80 Tangent St. 541-258-4919 Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First Christian Church (Soup Kitchen) 170 E Grant St. 541-258-5911 Hours: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday



Sweet Home

Sweet Home City Hall 3225 Main St. 541-367-5128 Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Sweet Home Public Library 1101 13th Ave. 541-367-5007 Hours: Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday: closed

Sweet Home Senior Center 880 18th Ave. 541-367-4775 Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Sweet Home Police Station 1950 Main St. 541-367-5181 Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday



Mill City

Santiam Outreach Community Center 280 NE Santiam Blvd. 971-332-5676 Hours: 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. whenever the nighttime temperature is forecasted to be below 35 degrees Fahrenheit

