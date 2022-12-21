Preparing for this week’s winter weather in the mid-Willamette Valley

With cold temperatures and a potential ice storm on the way across the state, now is the time for community members to prep their homes.
The National Weather Service out of Portland is forecasting extremely cold temperatures for Thursday morning, Dec. 22 through Friday, Dec. 23.
"Temperatures will drop fast Wednesday night and stay cold through Friday morning," the service said in an advisory. "Thursday morning lows will likely be the coldest temperatures since 2014."
That means between 12 and 26 degrees in Corvallis and between 25 and 28 degrees in Albany.
"Power outages ad tree damage are possible due to the ice," the National Weather Service said in a winter storm watch alert. "Travel could be difficult. the hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning commute."
People are also reading…
Pacific Power said residents should plan for possible power outages as a result of the winter weather. The agency itself is making its own preparations.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
“We are always prepared to respond with crews at the ready to repair damage as fast as possible and reduce the amount of time any customer is without service,” Vice President of Operations Allen Berreth said in a news release. “We are staging personnel and equipment to respond to outages as they occur.”
The company’s meteorology team is monitoring forecasts and noted that the predictions are “much less severe” than the ice storm from February 2021, according to the news release.
In the event of a power outage, customers should first check their fuses and circuit breakers. If the outage is not caused by something inside the home, customers can report the outage to Pacific Power at 1-877-508-5088 or by texting OUT to 722797.
An emergency outage kit should include:
- Flashlight
- Battery-operated radio and clock
- Extra batteries
- Non-perishable foods
- Manual can opener
- Bottled water
- Blankets
During an outage, community members should stay away from all downed power lines regardless of if they are sparking or not.
Staying warm
For community members looking to stay warm during the frigid temperatures, Linn and Benton counties have multiple locations that will operate as warming centers.
Benton County
Alsea
- Alsea Community Library
- 19192 Alsea Highway
- 541-487-5061
- Hours:
- Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m to 4:30 pm (closed for lunch from 12:30 p.m to 1 p.m.)
- Tuesday and Thursday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed for lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.)
Corvallis
- Corvallis-Benton Community Library
- 645 NW Monroe Ave.
- 541-766-6793
- Hours:
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays
- Corvallis Community Center
- 2601 NW Tyler Ave.
- 541-766-6959
- Hours:
- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays
- 8 to 11 a.m. Saturdays
- Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center
- 530 SW Fourth St.
- 455-233-5327
- Hours:
- Walk-up Basic Needs: 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday
- Social Services by appointment: noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Corvallis Men’s Shelter (Unity Shelter)
- 211 SE Chapman Place
- 541-250-5113
- Hours:
- 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. nightly
- Osborn Aquatic Center
- 1940 NW Highland Ave.
- 541-766-7946
- Hours:
- 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays
- 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays
Monroe
- Monroe Community Library
- 380 N. Fifth St.
- 541-847-5174
- Hours:
- 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (closed for lunch from 1 to 1:30 p.m.)
- 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays
- 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays (closed for lunch from 1 to 1:30 p.m.)
- 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays (closed for lunch from 1 to 1:30 p.m.)
- Noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays
- Sunday and Monday: closed
Philomath
- Philomath Community Library
- 1050 Applegate St.
- 541-929-3016
- Hours:
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays
- Philomath Fire Department
- 1035 Main St.
- 541-360-0030
- Hours:
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays Monday through Friday
Linn County
Albany
- Albany Public Library
- 2450 14th Ave. SE
- 541-917-7580
- Hours:
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays
- Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday
- 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays
- Sunday and Monday: closed
- Carnegie Library
- 302 SW Ferry St. SW
- 541-917-7585
- Hours:
- 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Sunday through Tuesday: closed
- CHANCE
- 231 SE Lyon St.
- 541-791-3411
- Hours:
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 2nd Chance
- 1100 Jackson St. SE
- 541-967-8545
- Hours:
- Open 24/7
- Helping Hands
- 619 SE 9th Ave. SE
- 541-926-4036
- Hours:
- Open 24/7
Lebanon
- Lebanon Public Library
- 55 Academy St.
- 541-258-4926
- Hours:
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Sunday: closed
- Lebanon Senior Center
- 80 Tangent St.
- 541-258-4919
- Hours:
- Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- First Christian Church (Soup Kitchen)
- 170 E Grant St.
- 541-258-5911
- Hours:
- 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Sweet Home
- Sweet Home City Hall
- 3225 Main St.
- 541-367-5128
- Hours:
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Sweet Home Public Library
- 1101 13th Ave.
- 541-367-5007
- Hours:
- Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday and Monday: closed
- Sweet Home Senior Center
- 880 18th Ave.
- 541-367-4775
- Hours:
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Sweet Home Police Station
- 1950 Main St.
- 541-367-5181
- Hours:
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday
Mill City
- Santiam Outreach Community Center
- 280 NE Santiam Blvd.
- 971-332-5676
- Hours:
- 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. whenever the nighttime temperature is forecasted to be below 35 degrees Fahrenheit
Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_