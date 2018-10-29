Two popular Corvallis parks, Willamette Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park are on the verge of having permanent restroom facilities.
Crews from Blazers Industries of Aumsville built and set down pre-fabricated restrooms last Wednesday, with Scott Taylor Construction of Corvallis handling the site prep, footings, foundations and utility hook-ups. Public Restroom Company of Minden, Nevada, worked with Blazers Industries on the project.
Corvallis Parks and Recreation planner Jackie Rochefort said the restrooms will open in the coming weeks once Taylor’s crews are finished with the utility connections, electrical work and flood-proofing.
Pre-fab restrooms are a first for Corvallis, with Rochefort noting that the approach is far more cost-effective than building them from the ground up because of rising construction costs.
Rochefort said the city chose Public Restroom Company because they work with an Oregon subcontractor. Also important, Rochefort said is “they customize the restrooms to match adjacent buildings, so the MLK restroom matches the barn, and the Willamette restroom matches the Rotary Shelter.”
The restoration of the barn, which is used for events such as weddings and other parties, was completed in July. The Willamette shelter opened in September 2013.
The restrooms cost $165,000, with the city using a mix of grants and parks system development charges (SDCs). SDCs are the fees charged to developers for infrastructure, such as parks, streets and sidewalks. The contract with Scott Taylor Construction is worth an additional $190,000.
Even with the lower cost of the pre-fab units Parks and Rec had to get a bit creative to make the project pencil out, director Karen Emery said.
Emery said the department moved some SDC funds from planned projects at Porter Park and the Chintimini Senior and Community Center to the restroom upgrade. Emery noted that the Porter project was facing delays because matching grant funds were not awarded. Meanwhile, the Senior Center project will not be completed during the 2018-19 fiscal year and SDC funds will be available in 2019-20 to shift back to the Chintimini remodel, Emery said.