A second lawyer has been added to the defense team for Benjamin Leland Bucknell, who faces numerous charges in connection with a violent attack in Corvallis last year.
Whitney P. Boise of Boise Matthews LLP in Portland filed a notice of appearance with the Benton County Circuit Court on Monday, joining Corvallis attorney Stephen Ensor in representing Bucknell.
Bucknell, 23, is accused of setting fire to a house on Northwest 27th Street on May 22, 2017, breaking into the residence and attacking the occupants with a knife. Five people were injured in the incident, and at least three of them were sent to a hospital for treatment.
He faces multiple counts of attempted murder, assault and other charges in the case.
In a short hearing on Tuesday, Benton County Circuit Judge Locke Williams set Bucknell’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 18. He remains in the Benton County Jail, where he has been incarcerated since his arrest in May 2017 in the Corvallis case.
Last month, a Linn County judge sentenced Bucknell to just over three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in a 2015 attack. In that incident, a 22-year-old man was hospitalized after Bucknell choked and kicked him in a restroom at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany.
