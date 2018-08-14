Subscribe for 17¢ / day

A second lawyer has been added to the defense team for Benjamin Leland Bucknell, who faces numerous charges in connection with a violent attack in Corvallis last year.

Whitney P. Boise of Boise Matthews LLP in Portland filed a notice of appearance with the Benton County Circuit Court on Monday, joining Corvallis attorney Stephen Ensor in representing Bucknell.

Bucknell, 23, is accused of setting fire to a house on Northwest 27th Street on May 22, 2017, breaking into the residence and attacking the occupants with a knife. Five people were injured in the incident, and at least three of them were sent to a hospital for treatment.

He faces multiple counts of attempted murder, assault and other charges in the case.

In a short hearing on Tuesday, Benton County Circuit Judge Locke Williams set Bucknell’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 18. He remains in the Benton County Jail, where he has been incarcerated since his arrest in May 2017 in the Corvallis case.

Last month, a Linn County judge sentenced Bucknell to just over three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in a 2015 attack. In that incident, a 22-year-old man was hospitalized after Bucknell choked and kicked him in a restroom at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany.

Reporter Bennett Hall can be reached at 541-758-9529 or bennett.hall@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.

