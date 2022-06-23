Pollen sky high, but counts hard to find in grass seed capital of the world

Tom Chastain’s leaky eyes and nose always let him know it’s peak pollen season.

The sun was shining Thursday, June 23 after double the average spring precipitation brought drought-quenching rain to Willamette Valley soil. And pollen was wrecking lungs and sinuses along Interstate-5 from Portland to Eugene.

How much pollen, exactly, is a mystery — no rigorous, regular counts are made in Albany.

But, according to his scratchy eyes among other sources, it’s a lot, said Chastain, an Oregon State University seed crop physiologist, researcher and administrator with nearly 40 years of experience.

That’s great news for commercial grass seed, an industry with nearly a half-billion-dollar output centered mostly on Linn, Benton, Marion and Polk counties.

“We’re in the most critical phase of seed production,” Chastain said.

Chastain, the head of OSU’s Department of Crop and Soil Science, said he’s on prescription eye drops and every spring racks him with a leaking face, the results of allergies he developed studying the yields of the rye and fescue that make Linn County the grass seed capital of the world.

“Grass pollen is really quite a strong irritant,” he said.

Why pollen

Rye grass that put the mid-Willamette Valley at the forefront of global seed production in the 20th century is standing 3 feet tall by mid-June and covering many, many thousands of acres. It’s ejecting clouds of microscopic grain-like pollen that is, ideally, carried by the wind to find the female organs of neighboring grass plants and release sperm in a bid for fertilization.

That’s pollination — the transfer of gametes between plants. That’s reproduction.

And, unfortunately for people who live near and are allergic to commercial grass fields, Albany and other valley towns find themselves between pollinating plants.

“We can put the right amount of fertilizer, we can control the pests, but ultimately if these plants don’t pollinate they won’t produce seed,” Chastain said.

Chastain said commercial grass acreage generally has decreased since the 1980s, but crop productivity has increased. Part of that yield is with improved technology — better harvesting and processing equipment like combines that cut and processes grass into seed.

A lot of that yield is owed to farming practices and crop husbandry that favors pollination.

In a growing and pollinating season like April to mid-June this year, more water has encouraged more pollen. The Willamette Valley’s grass crops depend completely on water delivered by rain, and there was around 13.44 inches of rain during that period in Corvallis.

Several studies measure grass pollen at about 20 to 65 microns wide, larger than the 10-micron irritants that are inhalable and regulated by federal and state health standards. But pollen breaks down into components smaller than 2.5 microns across, which people can inhale into their lower lungs.

For some, that pollen once ingested, inhaled or otherwise makes it past the skin barrier, triggers an immune system response as an allergen.

How much pollen

A forecast was calling for especially concentrated grass pollen Saturday and Sunday in Albany. Eugene recorded a near-record number of pollen grains June 19 when specialized equipment in the southern Willamette Valley showed 1,545 pollen grains in each cubic meter of air.

Anything more than 200 grains in a cubic meter of air is considered a high number, according to Oregon Allergy Associates that has dutifully counted pollen for years. Just a couple of days in 2009 and 2012 had counts that were higher.

Judy Moran makes the daily pollen counts. She’s a registered nurse who works on the research side of the business at the allergy-specializing medical provider.

And, she hinted, the business could be ending its decades-long practice of tracking airborne plant sperm after staff in its research lab began retiring during the height of the coronavirus pandemic that started in 2020.

The measurement stations are very uncommon — just two are operated by Oregon allergists, including Moran’s in Eugene.

“The equipment is expensive and there is no grant that supports the machinery, the time, the labor,” Moran said.

Moran said the daily counts are popular. Forecasts that people summon in web searches and smartphone widgets are based on models that account for historic pollen counts as they relate to temperature, precipitation and wind direction.

But “when we report, it’s like the weather people report rainfall,” she said. “It’s what’s been there for 24 hours.”

With the potential closure of Moran’s pollen counting station, people won’t be able to consistently and accurately gauge just how much pollen is suspended and circulating above the mid-Willamette Valley.

Chastain said he used Oregon Allergy Associates data to correlate peak pollen loading in the atmosphere with temperatures in the mid-Willamette Valley.

But his OSU department doesn’t count pollen. Neither does the state Department of Environmental Quality — pollen isn’t an air pollutant. And the state health department, Oregon Health Authority doesn’t count pollen because pollen isn’t considered a threat to public health.

Chastain did say it’s safe to assume grass pollen is dense anywhere grass grows.

“We get really high pollen counts up here, as well,” he said.

A Mid-Valley Media fact sheet reported the grass seed industry generates an estimated $1 billion annually to Oregon’s economy. Oregon’s grass seed farmers produce two-thirds of the cool season grass seed in the world, more than 700 million pounds.

The vast majority of the state’s roughly half-million acres of seed-producing land, more than 413,650 acres, is in the Willamette Valley, mostly in Benton, Linn, Marion and Polk counties.

As for those who want to know when they can stop popping antihistamines, Chastain said pollination season wraps up around Independence Day, July 4.

Or, he just follows his leaky nose.

“As an allergy sufferer, we know when it’s happening,” Chastain said. “Mid-May to first week in July.”

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

