Pioneer Picnic back on in Brownsville, and it's No. 135

The Linn County Pioneer Picnic had its first ever Pioneer Prince, who marched and waved alongside the Pioneer Princesses on Friday, June 17 during the annual Kiddie Parade in Brownsville.

The event is back on for the first time since the pandemic, running Friday through Sunday. Prince Sebastian Sartuche-Doan said he was excited and ready to participate in the royal procession with the other incoming fourth-graders down Main Street.

The prince and princesses were clad in matching blue sweatshirts and black sashes. Other parade participants were pulled in wagons, rode bicycles and tractors, held an American flag and even led a goat named Albert through town for the entertainment of all.

Brownsville locals and tourists lined the street on folding chairs and benches, eager to get back to honoring the oldest annual continuously held celebration in Oregon. For the 135th picnic, this year’s theme is “Community Reunion.”

Summer Stephens watched her son Liam prepare for his role in the parade. He’s been doing this since a baby, she said, so he knows what he’s doing at this point.

“It’s been tradition for a while now,” Stephens said.

It’s a family affair; Stephens remembers being pulled along in a wagon in this very parade when she was a kid growing up in Brownsville. She’s only missed a handful of years since 1979.

The Linn County Pioneer Association is dedicated to preserving pioneer history, and the picnic is only one of many ways in which they do that. The association also runs the Pioneer Picture Gallery downtown and leads other initiatives that add to the education of all who live in Brownsville.

Aside from the parade, Friday’s festivities included a flower show, quilts of valor show, arts and crafts, spelling bee, penny scramble and more. On Saturday, there’s a talent show, wagon train breakfast, horseshoe tournaments, grand parade, cornhole tournament, square dance, pie eating contest and many more all-age activities.

The fun continues Sunday with a Pioneer Dam Run 5k and 10k, church service, Linn County Loggers’ Jamboree and similar events to the previous two days.

The full schedule of events is available at www.pioneerpicnic.com.

