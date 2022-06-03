 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick your pour at Corvallis' Heart of Willamette Wine Tasting

Dan Chapel of Cardwell Hill Cellars examines pinot noir grapes in this photo from 2015. Cardwell Hill will participate in the Heart of Willamette Wine Tasting set for Tuesday, June 7.

Twenty winemakers will pour their products at Fullerton Wines, 804 NW Buchanan Ave. in Corvallis, at the Heart of Willamette Wine Tasting, set for noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.

Participants will include Airlie Winery, Ankeny Vineyard and Winery, Benedetto Vineyards, Benton-Lane Winery, Cardwell Hill Cellars, Chateau Bianca, Compton Family Wines, Emerson Vineyards, Fullerton Wines, Harris Bridge Vineyard, Lumos Wine Company, Namaste Vineyards, Pheasant Court Winery, Salt Creek Cider House, Spiritopia, Springhill Cellars, Stomp by Croft Vineyards, Sweet Earth Vineyards, Third Block Wines and Valcan Cellars.

