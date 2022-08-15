Philomath mail moving at snail’s pace

For the past week — some say much longer — Philomath residents on certain mail routes have seen little or no service.

More than a dozen people stood in line at the Philomath Post Office shortly after opening time Monday, Aug. 15. Many were there to pick up mail or packages that hadn’t been delivered to their homes the previous week.

Over the course of a half hour, the line moved sluggishly or not at all. Several patrons walked away without being served. Others scrolled their phones or chatted, sharing their frustration about the situation.

A Post Office worker on Thursday was overheard telling a resident there’s a shortage of carriers, so the postmaster has been making deliveries when possible. Postmaster Lisa Fruits did not respond to a request for contact. Phone calls went unanswered and the voice message system says it’s been turned off.

There’s been considerable speculation among residents about what’s holding things up at the Post Office.

“Now hiring” signs doubled up out front and scattered throughout the inside may give some indication, but locals say there’s more to it.

A post on the social media app Next Door about not getting packages dated June 29 drew numerous responses saying Amazon packages had become a burden on the Post Office because the online retailer isn’t delivering in the city anymore. Discussion in another post focused on the complex hiring process.

Several people have commented online wishing the Post Office had communicated the problem to the public, perhaps by putting some kind of notice in the mail. A few indicated they’ve been told their packages were “undeliverable” for seemingly inexplicable or inaccurate reasons. Similar discussions have occurred on Facebook posts.

Philomath resident Sean Wood, who is retired, lives on South 19th Street. He said it’s been about two weeks since he and his wife noticed problems with mail delivery. Unaware of the issue, a neighbor told them nobody was carrying their postal route.

“So, I’ve just been going every day to pick up the mail,” Wood said.

But that effort doesn’t necessarily guarantee success. Wood and others said they’ve made trips to the Post Office for packages that had been scanned on arrival but weren’t sorted for pick up. Some said they’ve waited a week or longer for packages to be sorted and released.

Wood said it’s evident that Post Office staff aren't pleased with the dilemma. He watched as a worker spent about 15 minutes one day just looking for his packages.

“You can tell they’re pretty much overwhelmed,” he said. “And there’s just packages sitting all over in the back.”

The service interruption could be more than a simple inconvenience to those who rely on mail delivery for medical reasons. Wood said he gets several medications through the Post Office, though he’s reconsidering that method now because of the recent inconsistency.

“That is kind of a concern,” he said. “For some people I imagine it’s worse.”

Lecia Hall, Strategic Communications Specialist for the United States Postal Service, confirmed the Philomath Post Office is short of staff. She apologized for any inconvenience to Philomath customers and said work is underway to restore regular, consistent service.

In an email, Hall said ongoing staffing issues may lead to days when a customer doesn’t get mail, but with rotating employees and assignments, they will get mail the following day. She also confirmed the postmaster is carrying a route when needed.

“The Postal Service is aggressively hiring city carriers, rural carriers and clerks to stabilize our workforce,” Hall said in an emailed response. “Jobs are posted on the website every other Tuesday until stations are fully staffed, and we currently have five potential employees in the pipeline.”