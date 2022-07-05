Philomath Frolic & Rodeo rides, bucks and lassos on after fire

An accidental fire burned part of the grandstands for the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, but organizers and the community are committed to the adage the show must go on.

The fire’s timing couldn’t have been worse, Philomath City Manager Chris Workman, a member of the Frolic & Rodeo’s Board of Directors, said afterward. He got the call around 11 p.m. June 27, about 1 1/2 weeks ahead of the annual event, scheduled for July 7-9 this year.

The southern end of the grandstands sustained heavy damage and were seemingly unusable, Workman said after the fire. A demolition crew led by Dennis Gibson Construction helped with the damaged section of the grandstands, which were hauled away by Republic Services.

The event is a major benefit to the entire Philomath community, pulling in travelers and tourists and providing a valuable summer bump for local businesses of all sizes, Workman said in a phone interview. It’s also an annual gathering of neighbors, friends and families, he said.

“There’s class reunions and family reunions that get scheduled around the Frolic weekend,” Workman said. “It’s everything that’s great about summer in a small town community.”

About a third of the around 2,200-seat capacity was destroyed in the fire, Workman said. Temporary bleachers have since been installed, restoring between 200 and 300 seats, he said, depending on whether some of the lower seats with limited visibility get used.

The fire

The blaze was significant; a fire official reporting seeing 100-foot-high flames from a distance. It reportedly took around 15 minutes to knock down the flames, but crews remained on the scene until after 1 a.m. No injuries were reported. The damage was estimated at $500,000.

Workman said demolition work was donated by Gibson as part of a sponsorship trade, and credited the contractor for holding off other work to help the Frolic & Rodeo on short notice. Republic Service provided dumpsters, and others have stepped up with donations.

“We were inundated on the first day with people wanting to provide funds to help,” Workman said. He noted at one point the day after the fire, the lines at Oregon State Credit Union's Philomath branch were all people looking to help with donations.

Thanks to donations and community support, the cost of getting the stands ready for the event haven’t been too much, Workman said. But after the rodeo he expects to see some bigger bills based on whether the damaged stands are rebuilt as they were or replaced with something different or better.

“The community has taken really good care of us,” he said. “Between now and having the rodeo, we’re in really good shape.”

Insurance?

The grandstands had minimal insurance, but a claim won’t be filed, according to Workman, who said there’s a concern among Frolic & Rodeo board members who fear a claim could result in the policy's cancellation.

“After looking at what insurance money could possibly come towards it, we decided to keep this one outside of insurance and just take care of it on our own,” he said. “Part of that decision had to do with the tremendous response we’ve had from supporters.”

Early investigations suggest the cause of the fire was a propane torch, according to Philomath Fire and Life Safety Officer Rich Saalsaa. He said an individual was using a propane torch within an hour of the fire to clear weeds in the area.

Those looking to help with the eventual rebuilding of the stands can donate through the Oregon State Credit Union's Philomath branch either in-person or by calling 541-714-4000. Donations will also be accepted through the event's website at www.philomathfrolic.org.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

