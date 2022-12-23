Sunny days? Lebanon grants pet goose 2-week stay

Sunny doesn’t fly unless it’s in the passenger seat of Tina Corr’s car.

Or in Corr’s arms, whenever she scoops the domestic knob goose from a nearby lawn and carries him to the sanctuary of his own fenced yard in Lebanon.

For all of Sunny’s eight years, he’s known a territory that encompasses less than a half-block on a dead-end street in the city’s east. But neighborhood politics changed, Corr said, and redrew Sunny’s boundaries.

“He’s out. I know he’s out,” Corr said. “He’s not hurting anyone.”

On Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, Sunny again was out and, again, levitated in his mother’s arms across the road and through a red, double-sided swinging gate, onto the crisp green grass that is his home.

Corr showed off photos of Sunny playing with neighborhood children as recently as September. The bird appears in Corr’s TikTok content, greeted with high-pitch voices and praise in Lebanon’s municipal parks.

He runs in one video from a pack of Lebanon’s wild turkeys, spreading his wings near Corr’s feet.

Corr said she believes relationships soured on the street, coincidentally called Downing Drive, and Sunny is the one who will have to pay the price for what she described as squabbling between neighbors.

“It’s so petty,” Corr said.

Fledgling relationship

Corr was introduced to Sunny the same way many in the mid-Willamette Valley are: She walked past a peeping metal tub of goslings at a Wilco Farm Store location in Lebanon.

The young goose took his name for his bright yellow downy feathers, and Corr took home Sunny and a partner, Jax, in the luggage compartment of a motorcycle.

Sunny, of a breed called Chinese goose, and Jax, a variety dubbed African goose, both are descendants of swan goose, an endangered species hailing from the rolling savannas and boreal forests of North China.

In Lebanon, Sunny and Jax stuck mostly to sprinklers and wading pools at the home of Tina and her husband, Tom Corr.

Corr had never raised geese.

“I learned everything about them online,” Corr said. “I didn’t know what I was getting myself into.”

Tom Corr was an attorney, serving as counsel for Linn County until retiring in 2011. He died in May, Tina Corr said.

Jax died soon after.

Corr said she had to deal with the deaths and was too distraught to make income.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen to the house,” she said.

But she started taking Sunny for rides in her car to Brownsville, and to the Santiam River, and to the park.

“I didn’t want to leave him home,” Corr said. “He’d lost Jax. He was vulnerable.”

Corr said she ordered two goslings earlier in 2022 who shipped to Lebanon in a box. She calls them Sunny’s mail-order brides (one of them may be a male, she said).

They follow Sunny, honking, wherever he goes.

Neighborhood drama

By law, Lebanon doesn’t allow livestock animals inside its city limits. Property owners can seek an exception, however, applying every year for a permit from Lebanon’s building department.

Surrounding neighbors must sign in the application, consenting to except an animal. All neighbors but one signed off on Sunny after he appeared in a code enforcement case.

Corr turned in that permit in 2016. Sunny became accustomed to ranging across a couple of yards at the intersection of Randall and Downing drives.

But Sunny’s favor turned, Corr said, after the owner of a house on Downing began calling police about a loose goose.

She believes human relationships soured, and Sunny is paying for neighborhood drama, she said.

“Neighbors should be neighborly,” Corr said.

Owners who years ago welcomed visits from Sunny deemed his appearance on their property as a problem.

A review of police records showed complaints about Sunny or reports of geese in yards in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

On Nov. 22, the city’s administrator declined to sign off on a renewed permit.

City staff said without the permit, code enforcement officials will fine Corr $600 each day that Sunny remains at home.

Originally, Lebanon gave Corr until Dec. 22 to find a new home for Sunny or else. He received an extension, to Jan. 5, after Corr said she’s struggling to find arrangements for her goose.

Corr is trying to find arrangements for the two younger geese, she said. Sunny may join those birds at a property in Brownsville or Scio, she said.

But she’s worried that Sunny will waste away or die after he’s removed from his family.

“Geese are pets for life,” Corr said. “Sunny is very sensitive.”

Corr said she also will talk to a veterinarian about euthanizing Sunny.

“He will think that I abandoned him,” Corr said.

A goose farmer from the Salem area who was interested in adopting Sunny echoed that wisdom.

“Geese are very family-oriented,” Kathy Lotti said.