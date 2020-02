The Benton County Republican Women will address homelessness in Corvallis at its meeting set for 11 a.m. Monday at Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St.

Speakers include Sarah Powers of Room at the Inn, a women’s shelter; Harry Reich of the Corvallis Men’s Shelter; and Ben Banley of Community Outreach, Inc. A no-host lunch and a business meeting will follow the discussion.