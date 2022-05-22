Longtime Democrat-Herald reporter dies at 74

Cathy Ingalls was a no-nonsense news reporter with a compassionate heart and a great sense of humor, her friends and former colleagues said.

Cathryn Elizabeth Ingalls died May 12 in Salem, Oregon at the age of 74. She was born May 22, 1947.

Ingalls was an Albany Democrat-Herald reporter for 24 years. Her family previously owned the Gazette-Times. She spent more than 40 years in the newspaper business, anchoring three generations of her family’s ties to Oregon newspapers.

Born with ink in her veins

Her grandfather, Iowa native Claude Ingalls, purchased the Corvallis Gazette-Times in 1915. Her father, Robert, joined the business in 1937, and was editor and publisher from 1950 until 1982. She could remember visiting dad’s office in grade school, thinking it looked like a fun job.

As a junior high student, Ingalls began writing the paper’s daily “From the Files” column, gathering news snippets 5, 10 and 25 years old. As a student at Corvallis High School, Ingalls was already writing news stories, proofreading pages and working classified sales. During summer breaks, she operated the newspaper’s switchboard.

Her decision to attend the University of Oregon instead of Oregon State University was not supported by her parents, both OSU alums. When her father dropped her off in Eugene in the fall of 1965, he told her, “It’s probably not too late to get you into Oregon State.”

Although she planned to become a history teacher, Ingalls switched her major at Oregon to journalism after learning she would have to take two more years of Spanish classes, even though she had already completed several years of high school classes.

Ingalls worked as a reporter for the university’s Daily Emerald newspaper her sophomore through senior years and was never at a loss for stories as university life was rapidly evolving. By her senior year, the Vietnam War was raging and university campuses — including in Eugene — were exploding with demonstrations and protests.

Breaking into the news business

After graduation, she and her husband moved to Denver, Colorado, where he was stationed with the Air Force. Ingalls turned down a job with the Associated Press and worked for a magazine company.

In 1973, they returned to Oregon and she worked as circulation secretary at the Springfield News, followed by a nine-month stint as the Waldport bureau chief for the Newport News-Times. The couple moved to Salem next, where Ingalls was hired as the assistant women’s editor for the Capital Journal.

Back then, there were few women in the newsroom. Ingalls wrote wedding stories and features until got a break covering a major storm. After that, she moved into the newsroom. She was hired in 1989 at the Democrat-Herald to cover the city of Albany.

Among her big stories were the contentious annexation of North Albany, arson at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the tragic deaths of an Albany Police Department officer and an Oregon State Police trooper while they were trying to assist a motorist on I-5 in September 2001.

A week later, it was again all hands on deck in the newsroom after terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. Thousands of miles from ground zero, local reporters were writing stories about ways mid-valley residents could help such as giving blood.

The Queen of the Democrat-Herald

Former Democrat-Herald editor Hasso Hering said Ingalls was a reliable, fearless reporter — and fast. She was a key advantage in the newsroom if you needed something in a hurry, he said, adding that he was saddened by the news of her death in part because she was younger than him.

Kyle Odegard, Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald deputy editor, described Ingalls as a tough, old-school woman reporter who came up in an era when that was more prevalent in fiction than real life. He pointed out her good sense of humor, recalling how she and reporter Alex Paul would constantly tease each other.

Paul, currently the Linn County spokesman, covered business and then the Linn County for the Democrat-Herald starting in 2005. His and Ingalls’ desks were next to each other, and the pair had a great time going back and forth, picking on each other like brother and sister, he said.

“I’m a conservative and she’s a liberal; I’m a Beaver fan and she’s a Duck fan,” Paul said. “And she would read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas' to her cats, which I think is the craziest thing I’ve heard in my life.”

Paul pitched in as photographer for a story Ingalls wrote about a locally famous rooster in Scio, Big Red, after photographer David Patton “refused to go on one more chicken shoot.” Paul got the photos, but also recommended serving the rooster with homemade noodles for a fundraiser.

“Oh my God, you’d of thought I stabbed her in the heart,” he said. “Whenever I could, I’d get on her about that rooster.”

Taking the joke on the road, Paul brought a metallic rooster from a Democrat-Herald promotion with him to Washington when he took a publisher job there. Along the way, he posed the rooster in amusing photos that he sent to Ingalls, including one in which the bird appeared to be smoking a cigarette and drinking a beer, saying it was “a rough ride home.”

“We had great times,” he said. “She was a great gal. She was a kind person, especially to animals.”

Ingalls carried herself with class and gentility, dressed sharp, and spoke with intelligence, Paul said, calling her an excellent reporter who would stay on a story until she had the answers she wanted. And she wasn’t afraid of anybody.

“We always called her 'the Queen,' and she loved that,” Paul said. “She had a little tiara she would sometimes wear around. We all treated her like the queen, and she liked to call us her subjects.”

Fellow reporter Steve Lundeberg, who now works for OSU as a news and research writer, coined “the Queen” nickname for Ingalls. In the early 1990s, not long after both started at the newspaper, the Democrat-Herald received some mail from an organization called “America’s Homecoming Queen,” according to the fancy return address.

Lundeberg cut the title off envelope and taped it to Ingalls’ computer, and there it stayed until she retired. The nickname, later shortened to just the Queen, was a joke but also a nod to her regal bearing and her family connection to the newspaper. It helped that her name had a royal ring to it.

Ingalls was a great reporter who moved fast and got the job done cleanly and accurately, Lundeberg said. He called her a loyal and wise friend, a thoughtful listener who helped him through some really hard times.

“She was extraordinarily fun to tease because she was a natural-born good sport who never took herself so seriously she couldn't laugh at herself,” Lundeberg said. “And she was a staunch defender of the animal members of our community as well as the human ones.”

Hard news journalist, warm and caring friend

Jennifer Moody, journalism adviser at Oregon State University, met Ingalls when she came to the Democrat-Herald in 1995, and she joined a reading group with Ingalls. They stayed connected over the years through the group and their mutual newspaper family.

“Here's the thing about Cathy: You did not want to be on the other side of her notebook if you ever had anything you wanted to hide,'' Moody said. “She never threw a softball, never let a source dodge a question, never let go of a subject if there was a story to tell.”

Moody remembers Ingalls telling a story about a military veteran she was interviewing for a Veteran of the Year article. Ingalls was trying to pry an interesting story out of the man, but was getting nowhere. He insisted he hadn’t done anything special in the service.

Ingalls tried every angle she could think of and finally asked if there was anything else he could think of to add, and he said slowly, "Well, I did disarm a nuclear weapon once."

The nuclear bomb, reportedly the same size as the one dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, had a timer that was accidentally activated. Moody still uses that story when reminding student journalists someone always has a story to tell. Like Cathy, they just need to keep trying till they find it.

Marilyn Smith, an Albany city councilor and former journalist, first met Ingalls in 1980. Smith was working for the Oregon Statesman and Ingalls was with Capital Journal. The publications were separate but shared a newsroom and merged into the Statesman Journal six months after Ingalls arrived.

“She liked doing hard news rather than feature stories,” Smith said. “That was her thing; she liked a linear story with a start, a middle and a finish.”

Sometime after, Ingalls invited Smith to join a monthly reading group, which Smith did and remained in until she left the Statesman Journal for the Democrat-Herald in 1987. Ingalls and another member of their group departed for the Democrat-Herald as well, forming a new reading group in 1990 that is still active today.

“Cathy and I were colleagues, we were friends,” Smith said. “I was a source for her when I worked for the city and she covered city hall. Our lives have been intertwined and overlapped for all that time — 42 years.”

While the annexation of North Albany was one of Ingalls’ bigger news stories, Smith said what Ingalls was most famous for — and what she prided herself most on — were stories about animals.

In addition to her epic saga on the death of Big Red, Scio’s town rooster and unofficial mascot, Ingalls was known for writing about Blue, a dog destined to die who was dognapped from the local pound.

In her personal life, Ingalls was dedicated to making and keeping friends. People from school, from work, those she met around town. Smith said Ingalls kept tabs on everyone, as journalists tend to do.

“There are probably thousands of people who knew Cathy,” she said. “And knew her forever, from the time they first met her. She was really accomplished at making and keeping friends.”

Putting a -30- on a long career

Ingalls said a major attraction to the job was never knowing what the day would bring. Calling it a fascinating education, she said it’s seldom boring because anything could happen. And at times, a phone call from a reporter is all it takes to help someone in need, or to right an injustice, Ingalls said.

When she retired in 2013 at age 66, Ingalls received the key to the city from Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa. Her retirement reportedly marked the first time in nearly 100 years that an Ingalls family member was not working in the journalism field in the Mid-Willamette Valley.

In keeping with her wishes, no public ceremony will be held for Ingalls.

