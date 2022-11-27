Just my type: Albany man’s collection sparked by family links to typewriter history

Rob Blickensderfer of Albany started collecting typewriters for a simple reason: “My name’s Blickensderfer,” he explained to an audience at the Albany Regional Museum’s History Bites lecture series earlier this month.

The Blickensderfer Typewriter company pushed the evolution of the machinery, introducing new technology and concepts.

George Blickensderfer, the inventor who created the firm, had no descendants, but he was the nephew of Rob Blickensderfer’s great-great-grandfather. As such, Blickensderfer said he’s the closest living relative to typewriter royalty.

The distant but vibrant family connection led him to amass the largest collection of different Blickensderfer typewriters in the world, at about 45 varieties and 50 total. He's co-authored a book, “The Five-Pound Secretary: An Illustrated History of the Blickensderfer Typewriter.”

“There are a lot of collectors in the world, but there are only relatively few typewriter collectors,” Blickensderfer said. He estimated that there were about 200 or so in North America and Europe, and he’s traveled to meet with them at conventions and elsewhere.

Growing up, Blickensderfer learned there was a typewriter company that shares his last name. His first Blickensderfer typewriter came as a gift from his father about 50 years ago. He then started seeking them out in antique stores and newspaper advertisements.

Things became easier with the birth of the internet, which was a boon for typewriter aficionados and other collectors, Blickensderfer said. He’s been searching eBay every day for decades.

Along the way, Blickensderfer became more familiar with the history of the office equipment, as well as the rarity and value of some of the machines. He learned that besides the first models of Remingtons, machines by the company were so mass produced, “the only thing they were good for was a boat anchor.”

During the History Bites lecture, Blickensderfer outlined the history of the typewriter. The first functional American typewriter, the Sholes and Glidden typewriter, was introduced about 120 years ago, he said, and that relatively random keyboard layout remains in use today.

The typewriters of those early days sat on a stand similar to sewing machines, and those that have survived can be worth $20,000 to $30,000 today, he said.

Because of patents, different designs of typewriters proliferated, and there was a lack of standardization early on. For example, some models had separate keyboards for capital and lowercase letters.

As an inventor, George Blickensderfer was prolific, having invented, among other things, the revolving door, a belt-fed machine gun used in France in World War I, and a type of spark plug.

He created the first portable typewriter, his No. 5 model, showing it off at the 1893 Chicago World Expo with the help of a secretary to demonstrate the technological marvel.

His keyboard layout put priority on the letters that the English language uses the most, theoretically allowing for faster typing speed. The user could actually see the words being typed on the page, which was a new feature for the time, as many typewriters “hid” the writing.

George Blickensderfer’s Connecticut factory also made the first aluminum and electric typewriters, but the latter didn’t sell well, as most people in the United States didn’t have electricity at the time.

Rob Blickensderfer got to use one of the three initial electric typewriters known to exist. “I was in Germany, and I knew the owner. He had just bought it at an auction for $100,000. He handed it to me, and it was much heavier than I thought. And I almost dropped it, and I almost passed out,” Blickensderfer said.

After George Blickensderfer died in 1917, his company sputtered.

About 35 people attended the Albany Regional Museum’s History Bites lecture that featured Blickensderffer.

Before the event, Melinda Martin of Albany studied the 10 antique typewriters Blickensderfer brought to the museum for display.

“I’m very interested in Albany history, and while I know Rob, I didn’t know his typewriter collection was this extensive or this old,” Martin said. “It’s very, very cool.”

She quipped about how youngsters today learn keyboarding, not typing. When she was growing up, manual typewriters were part of a school’s standard equipment.

Blickensderfer grew up in Ohio and worked in a steel corporation for 10 years before moving out to Oregon and working in the U.S. Bureau of Mines in Albany for 30 years.

The U.S. Air Force veteran, who served during the Korean War, was drawn to Oregon because of the kayaking. Blickensderfer and a friend founded the Willamette Kayaking and Canoe Club and he has made a number of first descents on rivers in Oregon, including on the Upper Calapooia and the North Santiam.

Time marches on, and Blickensderfer is no longer scouring the web and secondhand stores for typewriters.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Now 93 years old, he’s given several typewriters away, including one to the Albany Regional Museum. A few will be gifted to relatives, and he’ll sell the rest.

Getting rid of a collection that’s taken decades to build is bittersweet, even though Blickensderfer doesn’t ever use the typewriters.

“I just enjoy collecting,” he said. “I can’t explain why.”