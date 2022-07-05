How an Albany dad became a social media sensation

A dad hits the kitchen to make his kids some grub with children in tow; it's an event played out daily across the country. But when an Albany dad does it, there can be more than 100,000 sets of eyes on him.

Single father Tom Habelt first posted a video of him making clam chowder with his kids last year. He never imagined he would go viral and amass 100,000-plus followers. Now he livestreams regularly with his daughter and two twin sons cooking for their Facebook group, “Dad’s Dinners.”

But here's Habelt's confession: “I actually didn’t know how to cook at all,” he said recently in between bites of salmon. He sports a backwards hat, distinctive beard and an easy grin. The cooking, well, he had to learn that along the way.

But that was the fun part, he said.

“Once we started to cook together, that bond formed. We never had this connection before," he said. Dinner used to be the "C" word, "a chore.” No more.

Habelt grew up always eating at the dinner table with his parents and values spending that time as a family. He has been a single dad the last four years, and struggled to find a routine.

He and the kids learned together, he said. It was the cooking together, not just eating together, that has made all the difference.

Now his kitchen is a like a studio. Two tripods with ring lights face the open kitchen as the family cooks together. The beginning of each livestream starts with their own theme song, as the kids enthusiastically clink their glasses of milk and Habelt explains the recipe of the day.

Mixing bowls, utensils, spices, cauliflower and salmon line the counter as the family of four move throughout the kitchen. Twelve-year-old Caylee measures out seasoning while her 10-year-old brothers start the rice. Habelt takes the lead by instructing them on the steps while being mindful of the cameras.

But it’s not just about the food, Habelt’s son, Jackson, said. “We made microwave burritos one time and people didn’t care,” he exclaimed from his seat at the dinner table.

Habelt believes its the family bonding that draws people to his Facebook group, not just the recipes. And being a single dad draws people, he added.

“A lot of dads get the rap of doing the bare minimum,” he said. After starting the Facebook group, he has had other single dads reaching out to him, letting him know they felt inspired to follow in his footsteps.

Even so, he could have never imagined the simple concept would go viral and connect with so many people. Today, the Facebook page is a hub for trading recipes and advice.

Not that he's somehow cashing in on his newfound fame. In fact, Habelt has put about $10,000 into the new hobby. But he is hopeful about the future and currently is sponsored by Spicy Me Foods, a spice company out of New Mexico, has a YouTube channel and a clothing line.

In the meantime he is happy enough working at his business, Habelt Custom Tile and cooking with his kids every chance he gets.

“I never thought we would bring so many people together just by sitting at the dinner table,” he said.

