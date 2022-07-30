Corvallis couple returns from embattled Ukraine

Residents once again rallied to support Ukraine, which is fighting against a Russian invasion, at the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis on Saturday, July 30. The rallies have been happening regularly since Ukraine was attacked in February.

Hannah Bittner, who recently returned from the besieged country, was among the flag-waving demonstrators. Bittner and her husband, Mykhaylo “Misha” Zyryanov, spent months on a dangerous mission carrying medical supplies and other equipment into Ukraine. Now back in Corvallis, Bittner reflected on their experience.

When the war broke out, the couple immediately realized they had to act. They were married in Ukraine, Zyryanov’s home, and had family and friends in harm’s way. Strapped with bags and suitcases full of supplies destined for frontline soldiers, clinics and hospitals, Zyryanov left first, joined shortly after by Bittner.

Once they reached Ukraine, they set out on frequent trips into nearby countries to obtain more gear to aid in the war effort: gloves, boots, knee and elbow pads, fleece jackets, uniforms, backpacks and more. Everything was funded by donations — more than $100,000 has been raised since February.

“They are people risking much more than either of us,” Bittner said. “There was never any question whether we would do everything we could to help.”

And they weren’t alone in stepping up. The vast majority of passengers on Zyryanov’s flight home were also returning Ukrainians, Bittner said, noting her flight was similarly loaded with people going towards the war, not away from it. Some were delivering supplies, others retrieving family, and some were going to fight.

The couple was based in western Ukraine in Corvallis’ sister city of Uzhhorod, traveling to Slovakia, Poland, Austria and Hungary to procure supplies. A few times they brought displaced people with them, refugees from the war zone. But mostly it was just the two, working like a well-oiled military machine.

Zyryanov became a U.S citizen, and the couple’s American passports allowed them to cross borders with little difficulty, noting that Ukrainian men of fighting age have been required to stay in the country.

Highlighting the efforts of others, Bittner emphasized that anything the couple has done was also being done by Ukrainians and will continue being done by them as time goes on. She said the reality is the war will drag on much longer and Ukrainians will keep resisting.

Remembering people they met along the way, one stood out most to Bittner — a seamstress in a village outside of Uzhhorod whose dedication and skill made her crucial to the operation. The one-woman factory turned out batches upon batches of bags to carry supplies.

Another standout is the women of the volunteer group that the couple coordinated with in Uzhhorod. Bittner said they have been working hard since 2014, when Russia started aggressions connected to the ongoing war. She said translated, the group is called Happiness in the Palm of your Hands Transcarpathia.

“In my circle of friends and acquaintances and family in Ukraine, everybody is involved,” Bittner said. “Everybody is doing something to help support the armed forces of Ukraine or refugees. Average people are now full-time volunteers.”

Life goes on even in a war zone, and despite the serious nature of their visit, the couple found moments to enjoy being together with their loved ones again. Bittner turned 30 in April and had no plans for celebrating given the circumstances. But her friends had other ideas.

“On the night I turned 30, I came home to the apartment and it was packed full of friends who surprised me,” Bittner said. “There was a cake and they got me a Ukrainian Olympic running jersey because I’m a runner. That was a really tender and beautiful memory for me.”

Wonderful as the evening was, bedtime that night was punctuated by air raid sirens, a sharp reminder of the potential danger. While Uzhhorod itself hasn’t been bombed, Bittner said nearby locations have, and anything could happen.

“There is nowhere safe in Ukraine right now,” she said.

Bittner asks that people pay attention to what’s happening in Ukraine, saying the war is far from over and Ukrainians have tough days ahead. She called for financial support both from private citizens and the U.S. government, including arms for Ukrainian troops.

Making that statement from the safety of Corvallis, she said it’s like living in a split reality, difficult to navigate and hard to explain, but ultimately frustrating not just for the couple, but for so many Ukrainian immigrants and refugees around the world who feel the same.

“We try to be present where we are, where our feet are,” Bittner said. “But it’s really hard.”

To donate to the couple’s #StandWithUkraine fundraiser, send an email to hellohannah2@gmail.com.