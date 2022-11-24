Calling all quilters: Albany group sees numbers dwindle

A group whose members are expert at patching pieces together lately are having trouble mending themselves after the pandemic.

For the past 46 years, Albany Senior Quilters, now called the Albany Riverfront Quilters, have met to cut, sew and fashion fabrics together in the name of charity.

Much of their materials comes from donations. But these days, they've taken to putting together the unfinished quilts of members who have passed away.

The numbers of quilters are on the decline: Once 25 strong, the past few years have seen membership dwindle to six.

With some members passing and others retiring from the craft due to their eyesight and age, the quilters are left hoping to find others to share their craft and their community.

Honing their craft

On Thursdays the Riverfront Community Center hosts six members who quilt together. Stacks of patterned fabric pile to the ceiling of the closet. Spools of thread in every color hang on the back of the closet door.

A wooden quilting frame stretched their latest project, a patchwork of light blue and red. The pattern is from a member who passed away recently, said Helen Patterson.

Nora Sonne threads a large needle through the layers of fabric. There are about seven steps in creating a quilt, and it’s a labor of love.

Betty Fitpatrick, 81, remembers being transfixed watching her seamstress mother sew. She would sit watching her for hours. She sees quilting as an extension of those sewing skills she learned as a child.

“It’s absolutely an art,” Fitzpatrick said. You have to have an eye for color and pattern, she said.

And there are so many patterns and styles of quilts — applique quilts, paper pieced quilts, patchwork quilts. Many of them are themed and tell stories.

Each finds a home in a charity. Throughout the years the group has given quilts to patients in hospice, veterans, and used their quilts for raffles and auctions to raise money for charitable organizations.

Finding kinship

Beyond learning a skill, the quilters have found community.

Many of the members started to learn quilting after joining the club. They were looking for something to do after retirement, Patterson said.

"It stops us from being shut-ins," club President Emily May said.

May believes the pandemic-inspired lockdown forced quilting members to lose the human interactions they needed, contributing to some's demise.

The group often catches up with one another as they tack and sew.

“Sometimes we sit and reminisce," May said, especially when they are finishing the work started by my members who passed. They marvel at the quality of work and share memories of their late friends, she said.

Patterson runs her hands over photos in an album, a record of the organization’s history. There are newspaper clippings, old photographs and lists of names. The names have changed quite a lot since the group's genesis.

When Patterson started, the club held steady at a constant 20 members. But after the last couple years, they are down to six.

She hopes more people will be interested in their craft and want to share their community.

“As we get older, friends pass away and you are less able to be social," Patterson said. "Coming here makes a difference.”