Albany couple looks back on life, love and escaping the war in Ukraine

It took Christopher Arnold and his fiancé Anna Somak 40 days to escape her war-torn home country of Ukraine. But for them, it felt like years.

Arnold, a self-taught video game designer and lifelong Albany resident, first met Somak online two years ago when he was connecting with Vietnamese game artists and she was working in the country as an English teacher and model.

After they ended up on mutual friends' lists, the two began talking every single day, and their long-distance relationship turned serious within a year.

In that time, Arnold received what he calls a crash course in Ukrainian culture, which came to a head this year with the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February.

"Ukraine has a culture worth protecting," Arnold said. "It's really sad to see it starting to be erased."

Somak and her sister lived in Zaporizhia, a city of some 722,000 people in Southeast Ukraine. It is home to a nuclear plant that saw heavy combat. Somak was forced to leave it four days after war broke out on Feb. 24.

Since then, thousands of people have fled the city, and a train station minutes from where Somak's grandmother lives was bombed and rebuilt.

Arnold raced to Ukraine with little more than a pack of plain clothes, a laptop, a credit card and a chessboard for his fiancé, all inoffensive items he thought would pass border security.

Arriving at a train station in Ukraine and seeing Somak face-to-face , Arnold said he didn't know whether to smile or cry as they and Somak's sister embraced, surrounded by hundreds of families who also had lost everything.

Huddled together on trains for days, they all fell ill during their journey. Finding simple medications like Tylenol was almost as difficult as finding sleep elbow-to-elbow with their fellow passengers.

Arnold considers them all fortunate for not contracting COVID-19. The few hospitals left standing only had room for soldiers.

Their escape route was circuitous. The three spent most of their time in capital cities far from the fighting, such as Warsaw, Poland, as well as the Croatian port town of Zadar. They lived off of what they could scrounge up from local markets, stretching their money as far as it could go.

Leapfrogging from country to country took its toll. Every three or four days, Arnold said, they were adjusting their plans and riding by the seat of their pants, literally and figuratively.

"We always expected something to go wrong," Arnold said. "We always carried our documents, and we always had backup plans."

The war followed them as far as Croatia, Arnold said, where the three witnessed a combat drone crash three countries away from the fighting.

All three made it to the U.S. in early April, crossing through Tijuana, Mexico along with thousands of Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum.

The Biden administration has expedited the immigration process for Ukrainian refugees, but Arnold said that didn't mean it was easy. In Mexico, Somak's sister was detained for at least two hours by border authorities, leaving Arnold and Somak at their wits' end.

"We didn't know why she was taken away," Arnold said. "They wouldn't tell us anything, and they wouldn't tell us when she'd be out."

Making it to the U.S. is a tall order Arnold said most Ukrainians will never accomplish on their own. The trip set him back more than $5,000, most of which came from his unspent COVID-19 stimulus checks.

"It's hard, and it's very expensive," Arnold. "I don't think most Ukrainians will have access to that kind of money."

For Somak, living in the U.S. will mean starting over again. When arrived only with a large suitcase stuffed with nothing but clothes and bathroom supplies.

Over the coming months, Arnold expects some legal hurdles for the three of them: getting visas, jobs and health insurance for Somak and her sister.

Their plan, according to Arnold, is to eventually move to Portland, where he hopes Somak can find teaching work once his son and daughter, ages 13 and 11, are grown and out of the house.

The United Nations estimates up to 4.8 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began. It remains to be seen if they can or will return.

The rest of Somak's family remain scattered across Ukraine. Many live in Mariupol at the mouth of the Kalmius River where Ukrainian forces are expected to make a last stand defending the country's industrial heartland.

Arnold said he intends to go back to Ukraine if safe passage to Somaks' extended family are opened again. He and Somak talk with them daily, and, for now, they're healthy and out of danger.

Should the war end, he expects Somak's family will want to remain to help rebuild.

"There's a lot of unity there to keep going and keep living," Arnold said. "They're very strong and also very kind. They know themselves."

