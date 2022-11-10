A Veterans Day story: Philomath man recalls Battle of the Bulge

At 101 years old, Francis Gerding is one of the few remaining World War II veterans still around to tell his story.

Gerding was born and raised in Corvallis and graduated from Corvallis High in 1939. His parents started Gerding’s Grocery & Feed on Corvallis’ Second Street in 1922. Gerding bought a 96-acre ranch —for $2,250 — just south of Philomath in 1940, where he lives today with his wife of 73 years, Carroll.

Drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II, Gerding served for three years and reached the rank of technical sergeant, a designation that’s no longer used but was similar to an E-6 staff sergeant. His two brothers served in the Navy.

Gerding said military service is a family tradition.

“One day I got a card in the mail," Gerding recalled. “It said, ‘Your friends and neighbors have selected you to be a member of the military of the United States.’”

Guarding German POWs

Seen off by his parents and a member of the draft board, Gerding loaded onto a bus in Corvallis and headed to Portland, where he boarded a train destined for Fort Lewis, Washington for orientation. From there, he traveled to Fort Custer, Michigan to join the military police in 1943.

“We had infantry training,” Gerding said. “Then our military outfit escorted German prisoners as they came to the United States.”

The first trainload of German POWs Gerding was assigned to guard went to Trinidad, Colorado. The enemy combatants had been captured during fighting in Africa. Gerding’s final escort mission took him to Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

In 1944, his unit was broken up, and he transferred to an ordnance field depot unit, maintaining and supplying weapons, ammo, equipment and vehicles. The unit was shipped to the Normandy region of France, landing in Le Havre and organizing not far away in Fécamp.

“We could have volunteered for the infantry, but I just let them put me where they wanted me,” he said.

Battle of the Bulge

Gerding’s unit was assigned to then-Lt. Gen. George Patton Jr.’s Third Army when the Battle of the Bulge broke out in the winter of 1944. A controversial leader to this day, Patton was nevertheless considered a battlefield whiz and remains an icon of armored warfare.

“Our first encounter was when Patton was ordered to help relieve the 101st Airborne Division at Bastogne,” Gerding said. “He drove a wedge into Bastogne, and we followed him right in to help supply the troops. The Germans thought we shouldn’t be doing that, so they tried to cut us off.”

The Bulge was Germany’s last major offensive of the war. The fighting started Dec. 16 and lasted through January. German military units attacked by surprise, pushing through the thinly-held Ardennes region between Belgium and Luxembourg in hope of splitting allied lines and seizing the Belgian port city of Antwerp.

American troops were outnumbered, lacked cold-weather equipment, and little ammunition, food and medical supplies. Leadership was also limited due to the surprise attack hitting while many senior officers were elsewhere.

“They did their best to close the gap that we made into Bastogne,” Gerding said. “That’s where I saw most of the action, keeping that gap open. We supplied the tanks and armored vehicles.”

Bastogne was a vital hub in the transportation network running through the densely wooded Belgium highlands, connected to the main roads in the area. Germans surrounded and sieged the town from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27. Terribly overcast winter weather blocked air support and resupply efforts.

“That was the problem with the Bulge,” Gerding said. “It rained and snowed and was bitter cold. And there was never air support.”

Trying to get warm during the battle was no easy task. Gerding said Patton saw to it that little white candles were supplied to the troops. Sleeping two men to a pup tent, the candles generated some warmth, as did extra socks (not always just for warming feet).

Finally, the skies cleared, and air missions took off to the rescue. Meanwhile, Patton’s advance elements reached Bastogne the day after Christmas, a turning point for the battered Americans who held the town at considerable cost.

The biggest land battle fought by U.S. troops in the war, more than 89,000 American casualties were reported including 19,000 killed and 23,000 missing or captured. German casualties are estimated between 63,000 and 98,000, including killed, missing, wounded and captured.

“When the sky cleared, we got on the move and just kept moving,” Gerding said.

After the war

Gerding got out of the service after the war, discharged from the Army in 1946. He couldn’t return home fast enough.

“I have to give credit to all the people — the effort that everybody put in to win the war,” Gerding said. “The people at home, they accepted the fact they couldn’t buy shoes and tires and gas. It was a whole war effort.”

Picking up where he left off, he got his ranch running with mostly cattle, poultry and hogs. He delivered livestock feed throughout the Willamette Valley and central coast region until he retired in 1981.

In 1950, Gerding founded the Blue Ribbonaires 4-H club, serving as its leader for 30 years. The club is still going strong today. Just like military service, everyone got involved, and 4-H became a family affair for the Gerdings.

On Oct. 29, Gerding turned 101 years old. He said he’s feeling great, highlighting that the most important part of life is having “a great big caring family.” He and his wife raised six kids and have 17 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.