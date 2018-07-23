Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Participants walk on campus at Oregon State University during the 2017 Pacific Northwest Interfaith Peace Walk. This year's walk is Friday.

 Mid-Valley Media file

The 2018 Pacific Northwest Interfaith Walk for Global Nuclear Disarmament comes through Corvallis on Friday.

The walk, led by Rev. Senji Kanaeda of the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple in Bainbridge Island, Washington, begins in Eugene and ends Aug. 6 at the submarine works at Naval Base Kitsap in Washington.

The Corvallis leg begins at 9 a.m. at the BMX bike track on Southeast Chapman Place. The 12-mile walk ends at approximately 4 p.m. at the new Buddhist Zen Center on Northwest Circle Boulevard, with a number of stops at places of worship along the way. Participants also can join the walk at 11 a.m. at the Asian & Pacific Cultural Center at Oregon State University on Jefferson Way.

Walkers are encouraged to come hydrated and bring a sack lunch. No shuttle vehicles will be available, but organizers note that the Corvallis Transit System buses are free. Religious organizations interested in hosting the marchers for 20 to 30 minutes should call Linda Richards at 541-740-3341 or email atomiclinda@gmail.com.

For imore nformation call Jim Gouevia at 541-231-2433 or email jimgouveia80@msn.com.

