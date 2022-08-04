Pavement project to delay traffic near Monroe

Drivers should expect delays on Territorial Highway south of Monroe starting Thursday, Aug. 11 while crews work on a chip seal project.

The pavement maintenance is expected to last through Friday, Aug. 19, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. Flaggers and pilot cars will direct single lane traffic through the work area from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Travelers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes on Highway 200 between milepost 0 and 2. The project was initially delayed from mid-July due to weather, according to ODOT.

During the chip sealing, crews will add a layer of asphalt embedded with sand and gravel to the top of the existing pavement. Because of this, drivers should slow down and give themselves extra travel time. Crews will sweep the road, but travelers should expect some loose rocks for several days.

Bicyclists should be prepared to ride on rock chip covered sections of the road behind a pilot car with no usable shoulder, according to ODOT. Pedestrians will be provided routes through or around the work zone.