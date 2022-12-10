Pancakes, Kris Kringle, served for Corvallis breakfast

Santa Claus is coming to breakfast.

It took 10 girls a lot of self-directed planning and meal prep ahead of a holiday fundraiser Saturday morning, Dec. 10, but the guest of honor arrived at a Freemasonry headquarters in Corvallis with a twinkle in his eye and an iced coffee in his hand.

Paul Hardin, the ranking member in one of the local Masonic orders, called a lodge, said Breakfast with Santa will have to rebuild its attendance after three years on hiatus.

“There used to be a large crowd,” he said.

Breakfast with Santa ceased in 2020 after the start of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Few showed up for the event this year. Proceeds will go to Mt. Hood Kiwanis Camp.

All the same, young people attached to the lodge took on the event to learn organizing, planning, task delegation — skills they’ll use as they come up through the ranks of St. Marys Assembly.

The Assembly is a civil leadership organization within a civil leadership organization. People ages 10 to 21 join the Corvallis-centered chapter of the International Order of the Rainbow, itself sponsored by Corvallis and Marys River Masonic lodges No. 14 and 221.

Mason-adjacent youth will get a second chance at a Santa Claus breakfast Dec. 17 in Lebanon

But Hardin was clear that he’s an advisor only for the youth who Christmasified the 110-year-old fraternal building. It’s those volunteers, mostly girls and young women, who pick a charity and raise funds.

“I’m not the leader,” he said.

Emily Ramsey was 22 during the last breakfast fundraiser. A late joiner, Ramsey said she wanted to stay by her two younger sisters in the Rainbow chapter and continue volunteering for civic work in the mid-Willamette Valley even after she aged out.

“I felt like I had so little time,” she said.

Ramsey now holds some rank at the No. 221 lodge, tracking toward leadership.

She said she used her cachet to replace outdated language with “young leaders” — the full organizational name usually includes Order of the Rainbow for Girls.

And she’d like to see more involvement from adults who can operate vehicles, tools or serve in other roles supporting the Rainbow club’s civic labor.

“We have a small group of adults who are willing to put in 1,000% of the work,” Ramsey said.