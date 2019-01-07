Former Corvallis Councilor Mark Page will go on trial in May.
Page, who represented Ward 8 from January 2017 through November of last year, is facing a series of charges stemming from a July 21 incident at his house on Southwest Touchstone Place.
Page is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a felony. He also faces misdemeanor charges of menacing that constitutes domestic violence, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct. Additionally, Page is charged with seven counts of recklessly endangering another person for allegedly pointing a loaded handgun through the window of a car in which seven people were passengers.
At a Monday morning status check before Benton County Circuit Court Judge David Connell, Page’s court-appointed attorney Thomas Hill and Amy Elizabeth Seely, the state Department of Justice special prosecutor, agreed to take the case to trial an chose May 28-30 as the dates. A trial readiness check-in was scheduled for May 16.
Seely is handling the case because of Page’s status as an elected official at the time of his arrest.
Page, who was elected in November 2016, moved out of Ward 8 in May but was allowed to retain his seat because he was two-thirds of the way into his two-year term when he changed his residency. Page was replaced in Ward 8 by Corvallis School Board member Ed Junkins, who ran unopposed in the Nov. 6 election. Junkins was sworn in Nov. 19.
If Page had been convicted of a felony while in office his council seat would have been vacated, according to the city charter.