An Oregon State University student charged with felony hate crimes is set for a Nov. 28-30 trial before Benton County Circuit Court Judge David Connell.
Andrew Oswalt waived his right to a jury trial in a brief appearance Monday morning. Oswalt was 20 minutes late to the proceeding, and Connell admonished him that “in the future you need to be on time to court. Otherwise a warrant will be issued for your arrest.”
Oswalt, a former graduate teaching assistant and representative in the Associated Students of Oregon State University, is charged with three Class C felony counts of intimidation and two misdemeanor counts of third-degree criminal mischief.
The charges stem from a June 17, 2017 incident in which Oswalt is accused of affixing offensive stickers to the cars of members of a racial justice group. Oswalt was arrested Jan. 22 and arraigned Jan. 31. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges,
Oswalt was a graduate representative in the Associated Students of OSU's House of Representatives when he was arrested in January. The following month, students voted to recall Oswalt, removing him as a representative. In that same election, Oswalt ran for re-election as a graduate representative for the 2018-19 school year but finished last among the 11 students who were running for five seats.