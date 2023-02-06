I’ve been thinking a lot about how quickly time passes lately. There’s a scene in Netflix’s comedy “Grace and Frankie” that hit my then-50-year-old self like a ton of bricks, for reasons I didn’t then fully comprehend, where the main characters are trying unsuccessfully to get the attention of a clerk.

The show is sort of a "Friends" for 70-year-olds, which isn't a coincidence because it's from the same showrunner. In the Season 1, Episode 3 scene, the clerk completely ignores the titular characters, played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Finally, it looks like he's headed their way only to reroute to a pretty young (blond) thing in a tube top.

"Do you not see me? Do I not exist? Do you think it's alright to ignore us?" Fonda's Grace yells in a righteous rant.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, 22 spunky women and three men "of a certain age" got to be seen.

We were members of the inaugural (but hopefully not first-and-last) Oregon State University senior cheer squad.

Admittedly, it's treacherous to relive the high school days. Even on own my cheerleading squad seemingly a lifetime ago — Go Spartans! — there were cliques. And yes, I was one of those obnoxious types who had a hand in everything: cheer, student government, the high school newspaper (naturally), AP classes.

On my cheer team, there were the popular girls and then there were the smarty pants girls. You can probably guess my group. Worse, at my 15-year class reunion, the popular members posed for a photo together — excluding me and the other smarty pants cheerleader in attendance.

Ouch.

Fortunately, when you become "of a certain age," we're mostly over that crap. Maybe finally we are able to bond over being among the most invisible demographic of all, seniors, and especially senior women. Regardless, this weekend, we found our voice, er, movement.

But I should back up. I first learned that OSU was creating a senior cheer squad via a press release that I quickly passed off to higher education reporter Joanna Mann. Hey, they can't all be Pulitzers.

Her lede (this is the weird way journalists spell it):

We’ve got spirit, how about you?

That means you, dear readers aged 55 and up.

After putting the story to bed, I thought, "I'm 55 and up." And I am definitely spirited (or rather, "naturally caffeinated," as one boss once put it). I should try out.

"Trying out" meant completing an online form. Hit submit and basically, I was in. But it was still fun to get the email saying that I had "made" the squad.

Other than communicating by email and our own private Facebook group, most of us didn't really come together before Saturday, our first practice the day before the Big Day. Cheerleading Coach James Underwood and the gracious school-aged cheer squad led us through warm-ups, basic cheers, how to work with the signs — Go Beavs! — then taught us the dance.

One of the youngin's complimented my half-finger gloves. Thank you, I wear them for medical reasons. Another senior squad member walks with a cane. We all laughed as we tried to stretch the quads on one foot. For sure, there was more hopping than stretching.

But what we lacked in agility at our tender ages, we made up for in pep. We all wanted to be there. So much. But apparently for different reasons.

Coach Underwood said our applications revealed that some of us were former cheerleaders (eh-hem), but others thought it was fun watching our kids do it, or our grandkids, and wanted to give it a shot.

Still, others were such big Beaver fans, they'd do anything for a chance to step on Gill Coliseum court.

Apparently, our average age was 63. That had Coach thinking hard about the appropriate song. He figured which year a 63-year-old was a sophomore or junior in high school, then scanned the top songs.

Even I have to admit, he nailed it with "Dancing Queen" by ABBA (I'm not a huge fan of the band) because the crowd seemed to light up after hearing the iconic partial piano glissando.

In the end, the performance flashed by in a nanosecond. We soaked in the appreciation of the 4,338 fans there to see the women's basketball team take on Colorado (the game didn't end as happily for the Beavs).

Then it was over. But as I look back, what I remember the most was the practice and the afterglow. Photos and videos are still being added to our Facebook page at a rapid pace. Friendships were forged, and I hope we all can do it again next year.

I'll leave you with Jane Fonda's words of resolve when she and Frankie debriefed in the car after the grocery clerk's snub.

"I refuse to be irrelevant."

Thanks to OSU, the current cheerleading squad and all the Beaver fans, we felt very relevant.