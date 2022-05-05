OSU’s family-friendly Pet Day returns May 7 after two-year hiatus

Oregon State University’s Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine will host its community Pet Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Leashed animals of all kinds are invited to attend with their humans.

This will be the first Pet Day in two years, due to the pandemic, and the first in the expanded veterinary school building; the 2019 event took place amid construction. The 21,729-square-foot expansion of Magruder Hall includes additional instruction space and allows for increased services at the small animal hospital.

Student organizers have scheduled a day packed with interactive and educational activities, and they anticipate heightened interest after the last two years saw more people adopting pets and more people working from home in close proximity with their animals.

“I think a lot of people are more in tune with little quirks their pets may have that they didn’t know about before the pandemic,” said Kayla Ashland, a second-year veterinary student.

Students will lead tours of the Lois Bates Acheson Veterinary Teaching Hospital during the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will allow visitors to see parts of the hospital not usually open to the public, including the departments of rural veterinary practice, rehabilitation, diagnostic imaging and small animal internal medicine.

The tours are meant as a stress-free way for owners to meet the doctors and technicians who may care for their pet in the future, so they can feel more at ease upon later visits when their animal is ill or injured, organizers said.

Prior to activities at the hospital, owners and their leashed pets can join the 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m., with registration opening at 7 a.m.; costumes are encouraged. The route winds around the northwest side of OSU’s campus. Registration is available at https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=137020.

During Pet Day, Brad’s World Reptiles will host a reptile exhibit in the Magruder Hall atrium, where participants can hold various animals. Outside, there will be llamas to pet, and the OSU Sheep Barn will host an interactive station about sheep.

At a hands-on science station, attendees can try out microscopes. Students will help children perform “surgery” on stuffed animals at a teddy bear surgery station, and a “Wonders of Anatomy” exhibit in the anatomy lab will welcome visitors who want to see skulls and other specimens.

In the parking lot, students will offer free dog nail trims and dog washing. Donations are encouraged but not required; all proceeds will go toward veterinary student activities, including graduation.

At an outdoor dog agility course, trainers from Best Friends Agility and WonderDogs will hold shows and competitions.

New this year is the Barkery, where students will bake and sell dog biscuits. For humans, food trucks will be on site, selling Mediterranean food and OSU Creamery products.

Pet owners can check in for a pet costume contest between 10:30 a.m. and noon, with judging from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

While on campus, visitors can also check out the new sculpture garden outside the veterinary school, where they’re encouraged to “boop” the beaver’s nose or pose for photos with the bronze animals.

