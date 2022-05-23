OSU board to consider $1.5B budget, major construction projects

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will meet Friday, May 27 to consider approving the university’s fiscal year 2022-23 operating budget of nearly $1.5 billion, as well as two major construction projects on the Corvallis campus.

One of those projects is a $13.75 million renovation of Gilkey Hall. The other is a $7.3 million project to construct grandstands at the Whyte Track and Field Center.

“These grandstands will give the public an opportunity to view track events featuring some of the world’s greatest athletes,” states an OSU document on the project.

According to OSU paperwork, the Gilkey Hall renovation will include a redesign of the second and third floors to accommodate OSU’s Counseling and Psychological Services.

“Mental health concerns impede the learning of many students, so having adequate mental health facilities and services allows more students to learn and succeed at OSU,” states a summary of the Gilkey Hall renovation.

The project also will update the building’s accessibility, fire and other safety features, and plumbing, electrical and mechanical systems. The estimated completion date is summer 2023.

As envisioned in 2017, the project was expected to cost $5 million.

"Market disruptions due to COVID shutdowns in China, the war in Ukraine, disruption to the world fuel market and significant inflation have caused contractors and suppliers to add significant escalation factors for materials," an agenda report states.

Gilkey Hall, 122 SW Waldo Place, was designed by the famed architect John Bennes, and constructed in 1912 as the Dairy Science Building.

It was renovated and renamed the Social Science Building in 1951, and renamed after Gordon Gilkey in 2002. Gilkey was the former dean of the College of Liberal Arts, and is also known worldwide for his printmaking and art collection, and for his efforts to save works or art during World War II.

The partially covered, pre-manufactured grandstands at the Whyte Track and Field Center, 2200 SW Western Blvd., would include 1,200 seats, a press box and restrooms.

It would require relocation of an existing city of Corvallis sewer line running under the proposed grandstand location and city-required upgrades to 15th Street. The city of Corvallis also likely would require OSU to improve the adjacent gravel parking lot as a condition of its approval of the project.

The Whyte Track and Field Center project would be funded in part by $3.5 million in donations, and its estimated completion date is winter 2023.

During its Friday meeting, the board also will consider approving a plan to ensure the recruitment, admission, retention and graduation of diverse educators in the College of Education.

The agenda also includes: a modification to Honors College tuition rates; amendments to the university’s investment policy and its capital projects policy; a new lease agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture for an existing USDA facility on the Corvallis campus; and a presentation on federal legislation.

The meeting is scheduled to be held from 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Horizon Room of the Memorial Union on the Corvallis campus. It is open to the public.

Board agendas and meeting materials are available at http://oregonstate.edu/leadership/trustees/meetings.

