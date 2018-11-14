Oregon State University engineering student Tim Slama just got his tuition paid for.
Slama, a former district champion golfer from Salem, finished second in a Golf Channel TV series which featured a competition to design a golf driver.
The seven-week show, which aired its final episode Tuesday night, awarded the $250,000 first prize and a contract with Wilson to place the winning driver in stores to Evan Hoffman, 27, an industrial designer from San Diego.
Unlike, say, the Olympics, where there is a silver medal, or a weekly PGA tournament, where second-place money is pretty good … this event essentially offered the thrill of the experience to the runner-up.
Then, the program folks decided to ante up the tuition offer.
“They didn’t have to do that,” Slama said. “That’s fantastic for me … paying for your tuition for senior year. That’s really great for me.”
Slama, 22, is on track to graduate from OSU in June with a double major in mechanical engineering in business. Although too young to enter the first iteration of the driver contest in 2016, he jumped in feet first for this one and survived the required video, computer work, sketches and phone interview to make it to the list of 14 finalists.
Most of the contestants were eliminated in the first two episodes, with one entrant being “thrown off the island” in the final five episodes. And by qualifying for the knockout round Slama got to see his driver design morph from computer sketches to a living, breathing club.
“I went through the whole product development process,” Slama said. “And the club’s performance was tested in a variety of ways, by golfers, the judges and industry experts. And you could tinker with the design based on the user experience.”
Slama said his experience with the limelight of a TV series didn’t change him.
“I’m just going to class and enjoying my last year here,” said Slama, adding that he is working on some sports engineering projects for OSU’s athletics department. And he still hopes his future includes golf club design work.
“This was a tremendous opportunity,” he said. “It gave me fantastic insight into just what it takes to bring an idea from first steps to the final product. I definitely can take what I’ve learned and apply it.”