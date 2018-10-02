Oregon State University senior Tim Slama says he learned to walk carrying golf clubs. He made an appearance in the sports section of his local paper for scoring a hole-in-one at the age of 4. And during a recent cleanup project in his old bedroom at the family home in Salem, he uncovered an elementary school paper in which he listed golf club designer as his career goal.
"It's a way to combine my interest in science and engineering with the sport I love." Slama said.
And he’s almost there.
Slama, a top-flight junior and high school golfer in the Salem area, is on track to graduate from OSU in June with a double major in mechanical engineering and business. He’s working on fabricating a putter for a senior project. And tonight at 6 he goes on national television as part of a competition to design the next generation of driver. The Golf Channel series, called “Driver vs. Driver 2," runs for seven episodes, concluding Nov. 13. The winner receives $250,000 from the Wilson sporting goods firm, and the winning driver winds up in stories nationwide.
This is the second iteration of the show. Slama watched every episode of the first go-round in 2016, miffed that he was too young to enter.
Slama submitted a five-minute video, some computer work and sketches, survived a phone interview, made the finals and was flown to Chicago to work on the show. Only one other person among the 14 finalists is as young as the 22-year-old Slama. And some of his competitors hold dozens of patents in the field.
“It was a great experience,” Slama said. “I had the opportunity to meet people who are in places I’d like to be in 15 to 20 years. They have patents and are respected in their industries. They were very neat people to spend time with.”
All of the episodes have been filmed, but Slama is not allowed to discuss the competition until after the final show has aired in November. He will say that the process made it easy for him to get to know the other contestants.
“One thing that I found out is that when are on a TV set there is a lot of down time,” he said. “So you have a lot of time to meet and chat with people.”
Given his goal of club design, Slama said his choice of college was an easy one.
“OSU has a strong design program and the largest design engineering faculty in the U.S., plus I’m close to home,” Slama said. “It was a good opportunity for me to learn and hopefully write a ticket to the golf industry.”
Slama parlayed his work at OSU into a summer internship at Nike, where he worked in an innovation sector in the air division, which focuses on putting air bags in shoes. At a recent interview with the Gazette-Times, Slama wore an air model, which has openings at the rear that are reminiscent of sandals.
The photographer on the assignment asked if his Nike experience has led to him “looking at everybody’s shoes.”
“I do now,” Slama said. “And now my girlfriend is doing it, too. One of the fun things about working with Nike is that (the products) are something that you can see every day. And even though in no way am I the sole designer or innovator on this stuff, just to know you have played a part in working on it is really cool.”