OSU professor to receive honorary degree from University of Oxford

An Oregon State University distinguished professor is set to receive an honorary degree from the University of Oxford in England.

Jane Lubchenco, professor of marine biology at OSU, is one of nine people receiving honorary degrees on Wednesday, according to a news release from OSU.

“I’m delighted and honored to be recognized by this unique and historic institution,” Lubchenco said in the news release. “And I know that this honor reflects the exceptional partnerships that my husband, Dr. Bruce Menge, and I have built with our students and colleagues in the Department of Integrative Biology and the broader ocean science community at Oregon State — a place, like the University of Oxford, that inspires and encourages excellence.”

Lubchenco is a well-known ecologist who is a former administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. She also spent two years as the State Department’s first ever U.S. Science Envoy for the Ocean. Lubchenco also served as president of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the Ecological Society of America and the International Council for Science.

In March 2021, the Biden-Harris administration chose Lubchenco to serve as deputy director of climate and environment in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Lubchenco is on hiatus from OSU for the duration of her White House appointment, according to the news release.

