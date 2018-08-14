A longtime administrator from Texas A&M University will take over as dean of the Oregon State University College of Agricultural Sciences this fall, OSU officials announced on Tuesday.
Alan R. Sams, who has served as executive associate dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Texas A&M for the past nine years, will start work in Corvallis on Oct. 31. In addition to heading the ag school, Sams also will serve as director of the Oregon Agricultural Experiment Station.
He succeeds Dan Arp, who is retiring this month after six years as dean. Bill Boggess, executive associate dean of OSU’s agricultural college, will serve as interim dean from Sept. 1 through Oct. 30.
At Texas A&M, Sams oversaw academic programs, personnel and budgeting for one of the largest ag schools in the country, with 350 faculty members, 7,800 students and an annual budget of $69 million. Before taking that position, he served as dean of the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences at Clemson University from 2007 to 2009.
The OSU College of Agricultural Sciences has more than 2,600 students, 250 faculty members and $90 million in research expenditures, university officials said. It offers 13 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and works with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Science Foundation, Forest Service and other federal agencies.
Sams has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in poultry science from the University of Florida and a doctorate from the same institution in food science and human nutrition.
