Oregon State University officials are warning of a bomb threat and asking for the community’s help in identifying the person who made it.
A handwritten note left in a bathroom stall in the Beth Ray Center for Academic Support warns that a bomb will go off somewhere on the Corvallis campus at an unspecified time on Sunday.
“At this point there is no evacuation planned,” said OSU Vice President Steve Clark, the university’s chief spokesman. “What we are doing is actively investigating the note that was left in a women’s bathroom.”
Anyone who might have information about the threatening note is asked to call the OSU Department of Public Safety at 541-737-7000.
An alert was sent via text and email Friday afternoon to members of the campus community, asking them to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious packages or activities immediately.