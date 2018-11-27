The 38th Annual Holiday Marketplace, presented by the Oregon State University Craft Center, will be held in the Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
The Holiday Marketplace features handmade fine arts, including pottery, glasswork, woodwork and food items, crafted by more than 100 Oregon artists. It is a free, family-friendly event that showcases local artists and musicians and is an opportunity to engage in Oregon culture.
Susan Bourque, managing director of the OSU Craft Center, noted that three craft guilds will be on hand, the Willamette Ceramics Guild, the Fire and Light Glass Guild and the Craft Center Guild. More than one-third of vendors, Bourque said, are new to the event, including three new specialty food artisans selling honey and nuts, jam and cookies. OSU cheese also will be on sale.
Local musicians will be performing from 10:30 to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Those visiting Friday need to be aware that because it is a normal instructional day at the university parking permits must be purchased for campus lots and parking meters must be fed. Parking is free Saturday.
For more information, call the OSU Craft Center at 541-737-2937.
